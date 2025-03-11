Amid an ostensibly unresolved positional battle, Rafael Devers' health (or lack thereof) further complicates matters for the Boston Red Sox. He's bluntly declared himself a third baseman. Yet, manager Alex Cora has left the door wide open for prized free-agent acquisition Alex Bregman to man the hot corner.

Cora's looming decision is getting easier as Bregman shines in the Grapefruit League and Devers' shoulder injuries linger. But at this point, he and Red Sox Nation should be more worried about getting their franchise cornerstone back on the field.

It's time for Red Sox fans to press the panic button amid murky Rafael Devers situation

Boston keeps pushing back Devers' spring training debut, an ominous sign about his ongoing recovery process, especially with Opening Day around the corner. While Cora and the Red Sox are reportedly erring cautiously, per the New England Sports Network's Adam London, alarm bells are rightfully sounding.

Devers was originally set to make his spring debut on Mar. 5. Then, he was supposed to be available this week on Tuesday or Wednesday. And suddenly, the three-time All-Star is expected to suit up for the club's upcoming clash with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. It's a frustrating development for everyone involved, though Cora is trying to quell the concerns of the Boston faithful.

"He's been on point as far as what he needs," Cora stated regarding Devers (h/t London).

Moreover, Cora noted that Devers is working to tweak his swing, particularly against inside pitches. The latter's approach attributed to his sore shoulders, so he's trying to rectify the issue, which the skipper mentioned has been a trying transition.

"It’s not a different swing; it’s just a different path, to be honest with you," Cora voiced. "It’s been trending in the right direction. He’s been off a little bit. Last week, he felt like he wasn’t getting to pitches and all that."

But on the bright side, Devers is still facing live pitching. He's set to take active at-bats against Boston's marquee offseason starting pitching additions, Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler this week. If the standout slugger is truly hurt, the Red Sox wouldn't be putting him through such rigorous activities.