Red Sox send a loud message to Rafael Devers just before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox made it clear they needed more reinforcements at third base. Not because Rafael Devers doesn’t have value at the hot corner, but he isn’t the most efficient defensively. That’s why Boston paid for unnecessary depth at third base, signing Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.

According to MLB.com, since 2017, Bregman has a +21 defensive runs saved, while Devers has -62. The Red Sox knew they needed to clean up the defense at third base, which is why they went after Bregman.

So where does that leave Devers? Well, the Red Sox announced he’s not the everyday designated hitter. Clearly they still want his offense, but they can have the best of both worlds with Bregman in the lineup now.

What message are the Boston Red Sox sending to Rafael Devers, moving him to full time designated hitter?

Well the Red Sox made it clear Devers still has value to the team just not on defense. Offense has been his strength throughout his career. Since 2019, he has 169 home runs and has won two silver slugger awards, per MLB.com.

It’s the best case scenario for the Red Sox. They get to utilize both players’ strengths and remain competitive. They’re making it clear to Devers, he’s important, but they still want to win.

Right now, Devers at DH gives the Red Sox the best chance to win. And he can still have major contributions to the team and their winning ways. Devers was adamant he wanted to be a full time third baseman, but has since backed off and accepted his new role.

Devers has already collected the big pay day, so he could put his pride aside to make sure the team is still winning. And truthfully, because his offense is his strength it’s probably better that’s all he has to worry about.

He’s spent the better part of the last four years playing as both a DH and in the field. This gives him the chance to truly be one of the most elite hitters on the team. Since 2021, he’s finished inside the top 15 of the MVP race three times.

The Red Sox know just how important Devers is and the Devers realizes that doesn’t have to just be on defense. Adding Bregman created a logjam at third base, but they already had a contingency plan in place.

Maybe Devers is better off as a designated hitter. The Red Sox are better off with Devers as a designated hitter.