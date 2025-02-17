4 Red Sox players who have the most to gain in spring training
Now is a very fun time to be a Boston Red Sox fan. For the first time in years, the organization showed a legitimate commitment to winning now, trading for Garrett Crochet and signing guys like Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and, most recently, Alex Bregman. These players are being added to an already strong core, and the Red Sox happen to have one of, if not the best farm systems in the sport as well. This team is positioned to win now and in the future.
The Red Sox probably aren't favorites to win the AL East, but they'll certainly be more competitive than they have been in the recent past, and have a great shot at making the postseason in a relatively weak American League.
The journey officially starts in spring training. Red Sox fans are eager to see guys like Crochet and Bregman in action for the first time, but let's be real - those guys are established already. These four players, however, have a ton to gain with strong showings in spring training.
4. Justin Slaten can establish himself as a key member of a weak Red Sox bullpen
Not much went right for the Red Sox bullpen last season, particularly in the second half. A big reason for that has to do with the fact that Justin Slaten missed nearly two months with an elbow injury. Slaten, a Rule 5 selection that the Red Sox traded to acquire, was a crucial member of Boston's bullpen in his rookie year.
The right-hander posted a 2.93 ERA in 44 appearances and 55.1 innings of work for Boston, striking out 58 batters while walking only nine. What was really impressive about Slaten was his ability to record more than three outs when needed. He did so 15 times in his 44 outings, even completing two full frames 11 times.
While Slaten's ability to go more than an inning will certainly come in handy, what's stopping him from becoming the team's closer? Liam Hendriks was at one point a dominant closer, but he has made five total appearances in the last two seasons, none of which came in 2024. Aroldis Chapman was also a dominant force late in games, but is the 2025 version of Chapman really who Boston wants late in games?
A good spring might not clinch the closer role for Slaten, but it would certainly make Alex Cora think twice about how his bullpen will be constructed.
3. A strong spring from Roman Anthony can put the pressure on the Red Sox
Boston's outfield is virtually set with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu expected to line up from left to right. The Red Sox also have guys like Rob Refsnyder and even Masataka Yoshida who will probably get meaningful reps in the outfield throughout the season. The Red Sox don't need Roman Anthony, but this is MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect that we're talking about here.
Despite playing most of the season as a 20-year-old, Anthony not only performed well at the Double-A level, but he ended the year in Triple-A Worcester, and actually took his game up a notch. He slashed .344/.463/.519 with three home runs, 12 doubles, and 20 RBI in 35 games at the Triple-A level. Small sample, sure, but are we sure Anthony isn't MLB-ready right now?
A strong spring probably won't earn him an Opening Day roster spot since the Red Sox have a strong outfield already, but what if there's an injury in spring training or even early in the regular season? A strong showing in spring training will, at the very least, make Craig Breslow think ever so slightly about rostering him. If Breslow has to think about it, chances are, the call Anthony has been waiting for isn't too far away.
2. This might be Vaughn Grissom's last chance to make a real impression
Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Vaughn Grissom in his first year with the Red Sox did go wrong. First and foremost, the player he was traded for, Chris Sale, won the NL Cy Young award for the Braves. That wasn't Grissom's fault, obviously, but knowing that the deal was a one-for-one makes that sting just a little bit more.
Second, Grissom missed substantial time due to injury, and when he was able to play, he was not productive. In his 31 MLB games, Grissom slashed .190/.246/.219 with three extra-base hits (all doubles) in 114 plate appearances.
Now, Grissom is mostly forgotten when Red Sox position players are discussed. With a strong spring training showing, he might have a chance to make the team or at least be on Breslow's mind when he thinks about early-season call-ups. Grissom is a talented player who might show why he was traded for Sale if he gets another chance. It's up to him to force the Red Sox to give him that chance, even with a crowded infield.
1. Kristian Campbell has a legitimate shot at being on Boston's Opening Day roster
Is there a more obvious player to put on this list than Kristian Campbell? He might not be the best prospect in this Red Sox system, but he's the second-best according to MLB Pipeline, and the seventh-best overall. In other words, he is no slouch. He also happens to have a very realistic chance to be on Boston's Opening Day roster.
Before the Red Sox signed Bregman, Campbell was seemingly in the driver's seat to be the team's Opening Day second baseman. Bregman's presence makes it so that the Red Sox don't necessarily need to roster Campbell right at the start of the year, but there are ways they can fit him in, like by having Bregman play third and sticking Rafael Devers at DH.
It's probably unlikely that he actually will make the team on Opening Day, but this is a player who made the jump from High-A to Triple-A in his first professional season and dominated at all three of those levels. Who are we to doubt him? Alex Cora being non-committal about where Bregman is going to play is seemingly him leaving the door open for Campbell to wow him. It's up to Campbell to win his future manager over.