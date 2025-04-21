Red Sox early start time is great for everyone except Boston Marathon runners

Few events get the residents of Boston, Massachusetts, more excited than the Boston Marathon and Boston Red Sox games, so it's a beautiful thing that both occur simultaneously on Patriots' Day.

The Red Sox are set to wrap up their series against the Chicago White Sox on Marathon Monday, and the start time is 11:10 a.m. ET. MLB games are seldom played in the morning hours, but the Red Sox playing early on Patriots' Day is a tradition that has carried on for decades.

While the early start time is great for the locals and for baseball fans looking to watch an early game, it's less than ideal for those actually participating in the Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon runners get short end of the stick with early Red Sox start time

Again, it makes a lot of sense that the game is played early in the day. Not only does a special start time help make the game itself have more of a special feel, but those attending the game will still be able to watch people cross the finish line at the Marathon once the Red Sox contest concludes.

With that being said, those actually participating in the running of the Marathon will be unable to attend Monday's Red Sox game because it will interfere with the Marathon timing. That feels less than ideal, to say the least.

Is there a solution to Boston Marathon, Red Sox conflict?

Is there a perfect solution? Not really. The game should be played in the middle of the day, and it should also be played during the Marathon when the city is in a craze. The runners also should be able to attend the game before or after the running of the Marathon.

Given the lack of a perfect alternative, sticking with tradition makes the most sense. It should be another fun day at Fenway Park for those who are able to attend, too.

The Red Sox are hoping to not only win their third straight series, but to win the season series against the lowly White Sox. Somehow, Boston has won just half of their six meetings against Chicago this season. A win would bring their record to 13-11, good for third place in what should be a loaded American League East.