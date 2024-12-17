Red Sox answer to Yankees-Cody Bellinger trade is obvious and would burn Blue Jays too
The Winter Meetings are behind us but, in the wake of losing Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets, the New York Yankees and Brian Cashman are keeping their foot firmly on the gas. After consistent rumors and already adding Max Fried and Devin Williams, the Pinstripes struck again on Tuesday by completing a trade with the Cubs for Cody Bellinger. And now, the rival Boston Red Sox need to respond — and loudly.
When the Yankees won the Fried sweepstakes in direct competition with the Red Sox, Craig Breslow and Boston answered with the Garrett Crochet trade. That's a huge move, especially if Boston is able to lock the flame-throwing southpaw in with an extension. But since then, the Yankees have landed Williams and now Bellinger via trades. While the Sox weren't in direct competition for those pieces, the club needs to send a return shot at their biggest rivals.
The best and most obvious way to do that would not only send a message to the Yankees but also another AL East foe, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernandez and the Red Sox have been connected for more than a month now in free agency and why not. However, it had seemed like Boston might be on the outs with the interest from the right-handed hitting outfielder in returning to the Dodgers. But with no deal, the latest update on Hernandez's demands should have the Sox chomping at the bit to swoop in and land him.
Red Sox response to Cody Bellinger trade should be Teoscar Hernandez or bust
The latest update on Hernandez provided some clarity on why he hasn't re-signed in LA. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the free agent outfielder is seeking a three-year contract worth around $22-24 million per season. While the length of the deal might deter the Dodgers, it should be a green light for the Red Sox.
I've already covered pretty extensively how perfect Hernandez is for Boston. He almost joined the Sox last offseason but, ironically, the two sides couldn't agree on contract length. This time around, though, they should as the Red Sox appear far more aggressive, far more willing to spend, and far more primed to add a bat like Hernandez. After all, a player at that cost is worth it when he has a .950 OPS and 14 homers in 45 career games at Fenway Park.
Adding a player like Hernandez to diversify the lefty-heavy lineup in Boston would be massive for the offense but, in this situation, also in terms of making a statement in the division. It would send a message to the Yankees that the Red Sox can make splashes too while also telling the Blue Jays — another team that could now be in the mix for Hernandez — to step aside in this hierarchy.
For as phenomenal and exciting as the Crochet trade is for the Sox, there is still much more to be done. The Bellinger trade and the latest update on Hernandez make this feel like the exact perfect time for the Red Sox to send their response.