Red Sox have a worst-case scenario path to get Roman Anthony in the lineup

The Boston Red Sox have been patient with Roman Anthony and let him tear it up in the minors before they unleash him. Part of that reasoning was with a logjam in the outfield. There’s a simple solution to finally debuting him in a Red Sox uniform with a vacancy at first base.

No, don’t put Anthony at first, though that technically is an option. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, he said in a “worst case scenario”, the Red Sox could move Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu to first, creating an opportunity for Anthony to make his much anticipated MLB debut. That’s not ideal, but it’s something Craig Breslow and Alex Cora have to consider.

The Rafael Devers smoke screen seems to be nothing more than sheer speculation. Devers shut down any idea of him moving from his comfortable DH spot back into the field. There are some better options for the first base vacancy as well, but this way will give the Red Sox no reason to withhold Anthony in the minor leagues anymore.

The Red Sox have to entertain the idea of moving Willy Abreu to first base and unleashing Roman Anthony

The Red Sox are being patient with Anthony. But after they lost Triston Casas to a knee injury and created a unique opportunity, they have the perfect reason to find a way to get Anthony to the MLB squad.

I agree with Olney, it’s a stretch to move a high-end outfielder to the infield. That risk could bring more frustration and issues than solve problems. But if you’re ready to bring up Anthony, why not try it? They could consider bringing up another prospect in Marcelo Mayer, too.

But finding any way you can to get Anthony to the senior squad had to be a priority here. One of the Red Sox staffers brought up a good point that you need offense in that position, but you also want someone who can equally be productive on defense.

This season, Abreu has been one of the best offensive players in MLB. He has a .950 OPS, which is top 10 in the league. He’s also slashing .285/.389/.561 with nine home runs. That’s the type of offense you want from your first baseman.

That, plus removing his Gold Glove defense from right field, is why it could be seen as a worst-case scenario, but it could also be a move that just might work out for the Red Sox. It also gives Anthony a shot at MLB without throwing too much his way. Forcing him out at first in the first games of his MLB career would do more harm than good.

But finding a way to get him into the lineup in his natural outfield position might just be the answer the Red Sox have been searching for as they scramble to find a replacement first baseman.