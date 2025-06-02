Reds' dream trade deadline addition to fix this glaring weakness

The Cincinnati Reds have a glaring problem on offense. More often than not, the Reds are struggling to put runs on the board. They've been shut out nine times while scoring two runs or less in 20 games this season.

Offense as a whole has struggled, but the Reds have really seen disastrous play from their first basemen. Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have been two of the worst offensive first basemen in baseball this season, but both are recovering from injuries right now. Encarnacion-Strand has smashed the ball in Triple-A recently, though.

That's left utility man Spencer Steer to play first base most of the time. While Steer has been heating up, he's much better as a flexible defender. He can play infield or outfield, but handicapping him at first base crushes his value as a player.With that in mind, the Reds need to hit the market for a first baseman in a huge way.

The dream solution for the Reds is veteran utility man Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Ryan O'Hearn would be the dream first base solution for the Reds

O'Hearn is having a tremendous season, slashing .329/.416/.535 while walking nearly as many times as he's struck out.

FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, recently suggested the Orioles could throw O'Hearn on the trade block this season given how incredible he's been, but Murray didn't directly link the star to any team.

"The other name to watch is Ryan O’Hearn, who is in the final season of his contract. He has a .977 OPS which ranks fourth in baseball. O’Hearn, 31, is having a monster season in Baltimore, hitting .338/.427/.550 with nine home runs and 21 RBI. He’s capable of playing both first base and right field, adding to his versatility and value for contending teams."

O'Hearn would provide the Reds with some tremendous defensive versatility, too. He would be like adding a second Spencer Steer, only O'Hearn has an OPS near 1.000. The Orioles star can play first base or either corner outfield spot for the Reds, meaning if Encarnacion-Strnad finds his groove in the big leagues, O'Hearn could be an everyday guy in the outfield.

There are almost no downsides to bringing in the star from Baltimore. His contract expires at the end of the season, so the fact that he's a rental isn't great, but it also means he wouldn't cost an arm and a leg on the trade block.