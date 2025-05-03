Reds must cut ties with this struggling player before June 1

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of talent, and they're playing incredibly well right now. To make things even better for Reds fans, we still haven't seen Cincinnati at full strength: Early in the year, the team was missing key contributors in lefty Andrew Abbott, catcher Tyler Stephenson and outfielder Austin Hays. Abbott and Hays returned earlier in the season and dominated. (Although, when the Reds elevated Stephenson to the active roster, they placed Hays back on the Injured List.)

The team is also without first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and pitcher Rhett Lowder right now. When Lowder returns, it could push Nick Martinez to the bullpen. But when Encarnacion-Strand returns, it could push one struggling player off the roster entirely.

It's time for the Reds to cut ties with Jeimer Candelario

The Reds need to cut ties with infielder Jeimer Candelario this month. Enough is enough: The Reds are paying him a lot of money this season, but he's been such a negative player for the team that the Reds would improve by setting him loose.

On the season, Candelario is slashing .113/.198/.213 (a 13 OPS+) with just three runs scored. He's not a great defender, and he's in the 39th percentile in sprint speed. He's among the worst in the league in xBA, xwOBA, xSLG, hard-hit percentage, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage. If that sounds ridiculous for a man with a $45 million contract, that's because it is.

He's not hitting the ball hard and he's not hitting the ball often. When he swings, he swings and misses. When he puts the ball in play, it's usually softly. Candelario isn't above average in a single Baseball Savant advanced metric besides outs above average, walk percentage and fielding run value.

With former top prospect Noelvi Marte bursting back on the scene this season, it's unlikely the Reds want to move their youngster off third base for the foreseeable future. If Encarnacion-Strand can find his stride, he could be the everyday first baseman. If not, ultra-utility man Gavin Lux could work his way over there. Spencer Steer and even the aforementioned Stephenson could spend time at first base as well.

With all that in mind, it's clear Candelario doesn't have a spot on this team anymore; anybody that's watched the Reds can see that. Now, the front office just needs to cut ties with the veteran and pay him whatever money he's due to clear him off the roster.