Reds-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Great American Ballpark on May 13

Cincinnati Reds fans hoped that the team's upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox would be a good lift-off point for them, especially with the news that Pete Rose has been taken off the league's permanently ineligible list. The Reds have a good amount of talent, and have shown that at times this season, but are just 20-22 overall, good for a share of third place in the NL Central. A matchup against the 12-29 White Sox at home feels like a good time for them to put a winning streak together, but their attempt to do so will start later than they had initially hoped, as Tuesday's game has been delayed due to rain.

The start of tonight's #Reds-White Sox game will be delayed due to weather. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 13, 2025

Weather has been the cause of a couple of postponed games around the league on Tuesday, and now the Reds and White Sox are the latest teams impacted.

Update: First pitch is now set for 8:25 p.m. ET.

Reds vs. White Sox rain delay: What's Thursday's forecast in Cincinnati?

Unfortunately for those hoping to watch and/or attend this game, the forecast shows why the game was delayed. It's currently storming in Cincinnati, and the thunderstorms aren't expected to subside until after 8:00 p.m. ET, according to Weather.com's hourly forecast.

The good news, however, is that once the thunderstorms do pass, the game should be able to be played. The delay will be longer than anyone would like, but the game being played in what shouldn't be awful conditions once the storms pass would be a great and seemingly realistic outcome.

What time do the Reds and White Sox play today?

First pitch for this game was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. This delay obviously ensures that the game will start later than that.

While a restart time has yet to be announced, there's reason to believe that the game will be able to start sometime after 8:00 p.m. ET when the thunderstorms pass, assuming the forecast is accurate.

Once the game begins, Andrew Abbott will hope to continue his strong start to the 2025 campaign for Cincinnati against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon. Reds fans will be watching Luis Robert Jr. intently, knowing that if they can get going, he might be a player the team targets around the trade deadline.