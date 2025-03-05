Reed Sheppard is showing Rockets fans what Kentucky fans knew years ago

Two nights ago, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a true test of their legitimacy as contenders or this season’s biggest pretenders. Up against the Western Conference’s top team, head coach Ime Udoka had to find new scoring options with Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Alperen Şengün sidelined due to injury.

Enter Reed Sheppard, the Rockets' third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, who seized the moment in his first career start. Sheppard delivered a standout performance, tallying 25 points, five assists, three 3-pointers, and three combined stocks (steals and blocks) against one of the league’s toughest defensive teams.

Reed Sheppard is finding his place in a crowded backcourt

The 6-foot-2 guard has struggled to find consistent minutes this season, largely due to Houston’s already crowded backcourt before drafting him. In a draft class without a clear No. 1 prospect, every rookie has been fighting to prove their value. Sheppard, who averaged 12.5 points on 50+ percent shooting at Kentucky, was selected by Houston for his elite shooting efficiency. However, opportunities have been scarce, leading him to represent the Rockets in the G League during the All-Star break.

Despite limited NBA minutes, Sheppard has shown flashes of brilliance. Earlier this year, he erupted for 49 points with eight made 3s in just his third G League appearance — proving he belongs at the highest level. Yet, development has been an uphill battle, as Houston’s relatively young roster (ranking 15th in average age league-wide) has provided limited veteran mentorship outside of Jeff Green, whose 17 years of experience have been invaluable to the team’s young core.

Following his impressive start, Sheppard was moved back to the bench in Houston’s 115-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers last night. However, with the Rockets now on a three-game losing streak and sliding to the fifth seed, lineup changes could be on the horizon. If injuries persist — or if Udoka looks to shake things up — Sheppard may get another chance to prove his potential is more than just a flash in the pan.

For now, it remains to be seen whether his breakout performance earns him a larger role moving forward. But if his first start was any indication, the Reed Sheppard era in Houston may only be beginning.