Ref Show: Lakers fans call out blatant NBA hypocrisy after absurd Luka Dončić ejection

The Los Angeles Lakers had the Oklahoma City Thunder on the ropes on Tuesday night in a game that may be more meaningful than you realized. Then the refs got involved.
Officiating is part of the game. Bad calls go against every team. Blah, blah, blah. The fact that refs get things wrong all the time doesn't mean it sucks any less when they make a ridiculous decision and it likely changes the outcome of a game.
So let Lakers fans be angry that a ref ejected Luka Dončić for trash talking a fan. It was an absurd decision that highlights a major problem with the state of refereeing in the NBA. It was especially absurd considering what Draymond Green got away with on Sunday.
Lakers fans call out NBA for inconsistency in refereeing Luka Dončić and Draymond Green
Green has run afoul of the league plenty of times. He's picked up his share of technicals, ejections and suspensions. But getting in the face of refs is something he gets away with consistently. Fans couldn't help put point out how Green avoided an ejection against Houston while Dončić got sent to the showers against Oklahoma City.
Obviously the incidents weren't identical, but one involved actual pushing and shoving and a potential elbow to an opponent's face. The other involved...words.
Lakers fans have seen enough.
Dončić was ejected with 7:40 remaining. The score was 108-107 in favor of the Lakers. The ensuing technical free throw from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game. The rest of the way, the Thunder outscored the Lakers 28-12.
We don't know if Los Angeles would have prevailed if Dončić had remained in the game. However, we do know that the Lakers are a better team when their star guard is on the floor. With him, they had a chance to keep up. Without him, their odds were longer.
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies were the big winners of the ref's oversensitivity. They're both one game behind the Lakers in the race for the No. 3 seed. The "Ref Show" may have changed the NBA playoff picture. Who doesn't love that?