Ref Show: Lakers fans call out blatant NBA hypocrisy after absurd Luka Dončić ejection

The Los Angeles Lakers had the Oklahoma City Thunder on the ropes on Tuesday night in a game that may be more meaningful than you realized. Then the refs got involved.

Officiating is part of the game. Bad calls go against every team. Blah, blah, blah. The fact that refs get things wrong all the time doesn't mean it sucks any less when they make a ridiculous decision and it likely changes the outcome of a game.

So let Lakers fans be angry that a ref ejected Luka Dončić for trash talking a fan. It was an absurd decision that highlights a major problem with the state of refereeing in the NBA. It was especially absurd considering what Draymond Green got away with on Sunday.

Lakers fans call out NBA for inconsistency in refereeing Luka Dončić and Draymond Green

Green has run afoul of the league plenty of times. He's picked up his share of technicals, ejections and suspensions. But getting in the face of refs is something he gets away with consistently. Fans couldn't help put point out how Green avoided an ejection against Houston while Dončić got sent to the showers against Oklahoma City.

Here’s the side-by-side.



First, the Luka Doncic ejection tonight vs what Draymond did vs Houston 2 nights ago. Draymond Green does this literally every game.



The refs are corrupt. FIX IT NBA. pic.twitter.com/eOTdIKsZRy — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) April 9, 2025

Obviously the incidents weren't identical, but one involved actual pushing and shoving and a potential elbow to an opponent's face. The other involved...words.

Lakers fans have seen enough.

I just watched Draymond elbow a dude in the face in front of an official and stay in the game.



Luka getting thrown out for that is total BS — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) April 9, 2025

Draymond wasn’t given his second technical after this, but Luka got his second technical for talking to a fan!!! Most rigged league ever refs just do what they want without accountability pic.twitter.com/j25pd21Tvs — A Y A (@LD7AYA8) April 9, 2025

Draymond can do literally anything he wants and nothing, but Luka talks to a fan and gets ejected



This shit is why the NBA ratings are tanking — Shane (@Shane00) April 9, 2025

The NBA willing to toss Luka for that and let Draymond do what he does remains the most confusing part of the league to me. He was straight up clap yelling in a ref’s face the other night and Luka gets tossed for words — Lex Miraglia (@lexmiragliaaa) April 9, 2025

Draymond could put a ref into a rear naked chokehold at mid court and they wouldn’t have thrown him out of that game like they did Luka.



Just insanely bad stuff from Adam Silver’s NBA — mike sanders (@MikeRedacted) April 9, 2025

Draymond wouldn’t have gotten 1 tech if he did what Luka did tonight. https://t.co/0XSUlthYc5 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 9, 2025

We’re having a great game and the ref takes it over 😂😂😂😂



Draymond exists man lmao



I’m not even mad I’m laughing like crazy bc they’re pathetic — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) April 9, 2025

Dončić was ejected with 7:40 remaining. The score was 108-107 in favor of the Lakers. The ensuing technical free throw from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game. The rest of the way, the Thunder outscored the Lakers 28-12.

We don't know if Los Angeles would have prevailed if Dončić had remained in the game. However, we do know that the Lakers are a better team when their star guard is on the floor. With him, they had a chance to keep up. Without him, their odds were longer.

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies were the big winners of the ref's oversensitivity. They're both one game behind the Lakers in the race for the No. 3 seed. The "Ref Show" may have changed the NBA playoff picture. Who doesn't love that?