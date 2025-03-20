Reports of Houston's shortcomings were premature as Rockets look like a contender again

The Lakers are surging since acquiring Luka Doncic. The Nuggets have been near top form for a while. The Golden State Warriors are a different team since acquiring Jimmy Butler.

Good for them.

None of that matters. The Rockets currently sit in the second seed of the Western Conference. In simplest terms:



The Rockets are now 45-25 after winning 8 straight games.



They have the longest winning streak in the entire league. pic.twitter.com/tSO3jL5ZXC — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) March 20, 2025

The Rockets got their mojo back

The Rockets looked like maybe they were playing above their heads not too long ago. They were on a 5-11 stretch from the end of January to early March. Perhaps they had gone too hard too early. A nice, temporary story from a team hoping to get some playoff reps in, if possible.

Nope.

They are 8-0 since March 6. In that time, per Cleaning the Glass, they have the league’s best point differential at 16.1. They have the league’s best defense and the second-best offense. They aren’t just squeaking out wins. They’re winning by double digits.

(If you can, try to ignore the fact they didn’t have the strongest competition during this streak. You play the teams in front of you. Good teams beat the bad teams. Great teams destroy them. That’s what the Rockets are doing.)

What’s especially encouraging is that the younger players are the ones leading the charge. Per NBA.com, in the last eight games, Jalen Green leads the league with a total plus-minus of plus-121. Next is James Harden at plus-105. Third place is another Rocket, Alperen Şengün, at plus-95. Both of these guys have been the hope of the future at various points in their Rockets career. Maybe, just maybe, they both are.

Their remaining strength of schedule is best described as “moderately difficult.” They have a chance to bank a few more wins in the coming weeks, then they end the season playing the Thunder, Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, and Nuggets. Excluding the Rockets themselves, that is five of the best six teams in the Western Conference.

Things are looking up again. Let’s hope it’s real.