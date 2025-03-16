Rich get richer: Eagles' free agent exodus comes with classic Howie Roseman silver lining

The Philadelphia Eagles has been hit hard this off-season. Guard Mehki Becton, who rejuvenated his career in his only season in Philadelphia following four seasons with the New York Jets becomes the latest player, who is now ex-Eagle after agreeing to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

General manager Howie Roseman had been preparing for Becton's possible departure when he acquired guard Kenyon Green, a former first round pick of the Houston Texans in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on March 12. Given how the Eagles gambled on Becton after he failed as a tackle with the Jets, and thrived as a guard last season, Roseman is hoping this is another gamble worth taking.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles are positioning themselves well for the future

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the Eagles fans some good news( not so much for the rest of the league) when he revealed the future compensation picks the Eagles are expected to receive in the future year in light of them losing free agents this off-season.

After losing free-agent OL Mekhi Becton to the Chargers, as @Tim_McManus reported, the Eagles are now poised to have 2026 compensatory picks in rounds 3, 4, 5 and 6. They also already had the Jets’ 3 in 2026 courtesy of the Haason Reddick trade. They now are expected to have five… pic.twitter.com/ctaEpXFkJ6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2025

While they are not getting any compensation picks in this year's draft, they are now projected to have maxed out their compensatory picks potential in the 2026 NFL Draft following the loss of Becton.

Even without compensation picks, expect Howie Roseman to make the most out of his picks

Considering how well Roseman has drafted in the last four years, the compensation picks this year could have helped him out tremendously. But even without one, his past drafts has prepared the Eagles.

The Eagles lost edge rusher Josh Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals this off-season. But they have 2024 draftee Jalyx Hunt and 2023 draftee Nolan Smith waiting in the wing. They are already looking to trade Bryce Huff, who signed as a free agent from the New York Jets last season, so they might be looking at drafting another edge rusher in the draft.

Losing Milton Williams, who signed a massive contract with the New England Patriots is a huge loss. But they will add another prospect to develop like Williams, who they can possibly replace either current starters, Jordan Davis or Jalen Carter when they become a free agent and either deemed too expensive to keep or not productive enough to warrant a new contract.

Their secondary also lost cornerback Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and James Bradberry. They drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last season, and both played very well as rookies. Also waiting in the wings is 2023 draftee Kelee Ringo, who could replace Slay. As for replacing Gardner-Johnson, Sydney Brown, another 2023 draftee will get a first crack at replacing his production.

As Roseman have proven before, he has the Eagles well prepared to withstand losses like this off-season ahead of time. And Roseman will use compensation picks to keep reloading the Eagles by any means necessary to keep them a Super Bowl contender as long as possible.