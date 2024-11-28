Ride the Wave? How the Dolphins can still make the NFL Playoffs
We scolded Tua Tagovailoa for coming back to the Miami Dolphins after yet another scary concussion. Then, we thought the season was over when he made his somewhat triumphant return in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.
After losing two straight, Miami has won the last three games and mathematically, they still have a chance to sneak in the playoffs. It just requires them to basically win every game the rest of the way, according to an article in the Miami Herald.
And truthfully, it’s not far-fetched for the Dolphins to win at least five of the next six. The Miami Herald story said they could get away with possibly one loss the rest of the way. The Dolphins have hit a stride lately and look as good as any wildcard team.
How the Miami Dolphins can storm into the NFL playoffs after slow start
Realistically, with the New York Jets twice, the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans, who are struggling as of late, the Dolphins have a chance to win at least four of the next six games. The only ones that could be problematic are the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers game is winnable. While they did blow out the 49ers, who were without Brock Purdy due to injury, there was a glaring problem. As good as Jordan Love is, he’s careless with the ball at times and the Dolphins could take advantage.
He threw several passes the 49ers made a play on. Fortunately for him, none resulted in an interception. But it showed for a team like Miami with an explosive offense, they can make him pay for those mistakes.
And for the 49ers, without Purdy, they’ve struggled. If Purdy is out that game, the Dolphins’ chances of winning increase. It’s realistic with just three teams that have a winning record, the Dolphins win out and land in the wildcard for the second straight season.
At this point, it wouldn’t be a shock for the Dolphins to lock down a playoff spot. Winning the division is probably unlikely as the Buffalo Bills are just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC.
Right now, winning is more urgent for the Dolphins than arguably any other team in the AFC. Any more than one loss would probably end their chance. And they way the rest of their schedule is, anything more than one loss would be disappointing in itself.