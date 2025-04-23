Rob Thomson's apathy reaches all-time low as Phillies get swept out of Citi Field

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to 13-12, a full five games behind the first-place New York Mets, on Wednesday with a heartbreaking extra-innings loss to put a bow on a series sweep in Queens.

It was a rather predictable script. The Phillies put plenty of runners on base, but couldn't get enough across home plate. The bullpen, once again, collapsed down the stretch. The Jordan Romano experience continues to torment Philadelphia fans. It's all very grim right now.

This Phillies team has a habit of starting slow and finishing strong, with 2024 as the exception. But these problems tend to bleed over from season to season. Of course Philly is good, but good won't get the job done in the National League. Especially not this season.

The offense craters at inopportune moments, Rob Thomson can't seem to get a handle on his sub patterns, and the pitching staff is never quite healthy enough to run the table. The Mets are an exceptional team, but getting swept out of Citi Field — especially in this fashion, with two bad losses and a 10th inning collapse — is just gut-churning.

Thomson continues to catch the majority of the blame, of course. It's always easiest to scapegoat the manager. In this instance, however, it feels appropriate. You gotta pull the strings more effectively.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Rob Thomson hits new low as Phillies fall five games behind Mets with series-sweeping loss

Wednesday's look was a tough look for Thomson. Philadelphia's manager has never been the most vociferous presence in the dugout, but when the team is struggling, fans — and especially Philly fans — want to see a bit more emotion and bull-by-the-horns ingenuity from their lead decision-maker.

It started in the eighth inning, when Nick Castellanos was thrown out at home on a potential go-ahead RBI single from Max Kepler. It ended the inning, and on the surface, it looked like a clear out.

JUAN SOTO THROWS OUT NICK CASTELLANOS TO KEEP THE GAME TIED! pic.twitter.com/0PhXH8iIl9 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

Thomson wasn't so sure, though, and not every out that looks like an out and actually an out. With so much riding on the call, Thomson decided to challenge. Alas, he waited too long, so the challenge effort was rebuffed and the call stood.

This is what irks jaded members of the fanbase. Thomson has to act with a bit more urgency, a bit more gusto. He did not seem all too worried when his challenge was rebuked either.

I think Castellanos was out… but the comedy in Rob Thomson missing the challenge window in that situation is EVERYTHING I was talking about yesterday.



But some people don’t want to hear that. Bless your ignorant hearts. ❤️ — Jason Ashworth (@AllAshworth) April 23, 2025

But sure, whatever. Castallanos was out and the game was tied. The Phillies went through the ninth inning unscathed, which brought us to extra innings. A prime opportunity for Philadelphia to close the deal and steal an important early-season victory from their foremost division rival.

Who did Thomson call upon from the bullpen in this do-or-die situation? Just their worst reliever, the misbegotten Jordan Romano. The Phillies expected Romano to return to All-Star form and operate as their primary closer this season, but it has not happened.

Why the struggling righty was called upon in this save situation baffles the mind, but indeed he was. And, in utterly predictable fashion, Romano fell apart. He gave up two hits, a walk, and two runs in two-tenths of an inning to seal Philadelphia's fate.

Safe to say the fans aren't pleased with Thomson's decision. Romano now boasts a 13.50 ERA through 11 appearances and 9.1 innings, with a ghastly 16.88 ERA over his last seven games.

"What team will Jordan Romano pitch for next season?"pic.twitter.com/qwcF0qB6Hu — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 23, 2025

Before the Romano gaffe, however, Thomson at least showed a bit of emotion. Mets closer Edwin Díaz was called for a balk after his third disengagement in the 10th inning, but it was later reneged by the umps on account of an apparent Díaz injury. Ridiculous on the umps' part, and finally something egregious enough to get Thomson out of the dugout and into an animated conversation with officials.

After initially calling a balk on Edwin Díaz as he left with an injury, the umpires have taken the balk away



The booth discusses the decision pic.twitter.com/wazWyLPKRp — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

It feels a bit trivial to sit here and say Thomson needs to argue with the umps more — who cares, honestly? — but emotion is a necessity in Philly sports. It's why Nick Nurse's sad man routine rubbed so many folks the wrong way this season with the Sixers. It's why Nick Sirianni is so beloved, despite all the bumps in the road. Not only did he win, but he did it in supremely cocky, at times petty fashion, which is something Philly sports fans can appreciate. Especially when they're winning.

Thomson's mistakes run deeper, too, but we don't have time to list them all. Let's just say that sitting one of your hottest bats in Bryson Stott against a run-of-the-mill lefty defies logic. Let the kid figure things out and take his game to the next level. You don't need Weston Wilson and Johan Rojas in the lineup, sir.

The Phillies will eventually get back on the winning track. This is a postseason team, full stop. Right now, however, the vibes are in the gutter and Thomson is at the center of the fanbase's maelstrom — fair or not.