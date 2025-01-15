Robert Saleh could get his revenge on the New York Jets sooner rather than later
By John Buhler
This is something. When Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have serious interest in hiring Robert Saleh as their next head coach, I really only thought about it being bad for Jacksonville. In truth, there is chance it could make the New York Jets look even dumber for dumping him. For Saleh to be hired immediately after getting fired would be such a terrible look...
This potential move reeks of Trent Baalke's supposed involvement in the hire, as this is yet another head coach he can have control over, while forever pulling the wool over owner Shahid Khan's eyes. However, Saleh and Baalke do have that San Francisco 49ers connection, although they never overlapped. Plus, defense was what Jacksonville was the worst at last year and Saleh knows defense.
I think the weirdest part in all this is even with Jacksonville still hanging onto Baalke for some reason, this is still arguably the better job over the Jets. Aaron Rodgers is the better quarterback, but Trevor Lawrence has time on his side. Furthermore, this is a far less stressful job than the one in New York. You are trading out the biggest media market in the country, for a bottom-four once across the NFL.
The more I think about it, the better chance Saleh could find success in Jacksonville over New York.
Then again, Jacksonville has been equally as dysfunctional as the Jets throughout the 21st century.
Robert Saleh may be the right candidate to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars
If you look across the league at other potential candidates for the Jaguars' head-coaching vacancy, who is realistically going to come to Duval? There may have been some glimmer of hope that Ben Johnson would leave Detroit for them, but that hope is fading. He might be on his way to Las Vegas. I have seen Liam Coen's name be attached to the gig, so he might be the one Saleh has to beat out.
The one candidate that I really liked for the job may have to wait a while to be interviewed. That would be Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He used to coach the wide receivers in Jacksonville back in the day. I think he would be a fantastic hire! And if I wanted to throw another head-coaching candidate with nothing to lose at this point, why not pursue Brian Flores this winter?
In reality, Saleh being tied to Jacksonville may have everything to do with his inherent availability. He has been out of a job for months, as he was the first head coach fired this past regular season. Jacksonville plans to conduct a thorough coaching search, so I would be shocked if they hired someone before they have an opportunity to speak to everyone of note. Give this a few more weeks.
For now, we may have to accept that we could be living in a world where Saleh is the man in Duval.