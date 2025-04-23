Rockets’ Game 1 disaster leaves Jalen Green with massive pressure

Houston's Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors was like a kick to the junk. A 95-85 defeat, at home, in a playoff opener where nothing seemed to click. The Rockets' scoring might as well have been non-existent. Free throws missed the mark. Jalen Green couldn’t hit the ocean standing on the beach and finished with seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. For a team that won 52 games in the regular season, this felt like a rude awakening. Seeding doesn’t matter in the postseason, especially in the Western Conference.

Now, staring down a Game 2 that could tip the whole series, the stakes are higher than ever. Learning curves don’t exist in the playoffs. The Rockets need to be ready to steal the momentum in game 2 before the Warriors’ playoff experience buries them. Houston needs to adjust quickly if they want to avoid a quick exit.

Offensive execution

Houston’s offense in Game 1 was flat, there’s no other way to put it. Scoring 85 points in a playoff game is a recipe for disaster, especially against shooters like Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Shooting 6-for-29 from three-point range is embarrassing, no matter who you are.

Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, the supposed engines of this offense, combined to shoot 7-for-34 (20.5 percent). They were ice-cold and could never get anything going. Every missed shot fed the Warriors’ transition game and depleted Houston’s confidence.

To get back on track, the Rockets need to move the ball. Less dribbling, more passing, simple as that. They almost did Golden State’s perimeter defense job for them with all the bricks Houston’s backcourt stacked up. The Rockets need to get out into transition and create better opportunities for Green and VanVleet before the Warriors set their defense.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 11 points on limited attempts and was one of the few Rockets who didn’t look overwhelmed. Getting Smith more involved should be a focus in game 2 for Houston. The Rockets need to find a way to create more space for Green and Amen Thompson to get them going.

Alperen Şengün was the one Rocket who showed up and showed out offensively, pouring in 26 points with 9 boards. But one man can’t carry the scoring load by himself. Too often, he was the only Rocket playing with urgency, which allowed the Warriors to load up on him. Houston needs another scorer to help Şengün and balance the attack. Spread the wealth or stay predictable and pay the price.

Teams have to make free throws in the postseason

If you shoot 55 percent from the free-throw line in a playoff game, you’re asking for trouble. Houston missed 9-of-20 from the stripe in Game 1. Those lost points add up, especially in close contests where every possession matters.

Fixing the free throw disaster should be a priority. It’s not about mechanics at this point, it’s about focus. Veteran leaders like VanVleet and Dillon Brooks need to set the tone. Take your time, breathe, and hit the freebies. If Houston even shoots a respectable 75 percent, that first game looks different.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockets owned the glass (plus-16 in rebounding), with 22 offensive boards, but cashed in just 22 second-chance points to Golden State’s 12. That won’t cut it. Turnovers were a killer for Houston in Game 1 with 17. Many of which fueled the Warriors' fast breaks. The Rockets need to settle down and take better care of the ball, otherwise this Warriors defense will eat them for breakfast. Clean up the sloppiness, and suddenly you’ve got a real shot.

Jalen Green must step up in Game 2

Green’s playoff debut should have been a statement. Instead, it was a disappointment. He cashed in just four of his 19 shots, and his body language said it all. Frustration, doubt, and searching for answers. It never felt like Green was mentally in the game.

The Rockets need to get Green going early. Run him off screens, set up backdoor cuts, and find mismatches. They can’t wait for him to get hot but need to manufacture it. Hit Green early and often in Game 2, getting him easy buckets, and that will hopefully open up everything else.