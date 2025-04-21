Rockets showed they're who we thought they were in Game 1 loss to Warriors

Game one of the first-round series between Houston and Golden State ended in frustration for Rockets fans. The Warriors snatched a 1-0 series lead with a 95-85 win, powered by Stephen Curry’s 31 points and timely plays from Jimmy Butler down the stretch.

Despite a dominant rebounding effort and flashes of tough defense, Houston’s offense failed to rise to the occasion, raising urgent questions ahead of Game 2. For Rockets fans, this loss stings, but it also highlights key areas that need to improve quickly if Houston wants to stay alive in this series.

Houston’s offense let them down

The Rockets’ advantage inside was clear from the onset, but their outside shooting woes kept them chasing all night. Houston shot just 39.1 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from three-point range (6-for-29). Alperen Sengun was the lone bright spot, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds, often carrying the offense through stagnant stretches. No other Rocket reached 12 points. Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. had 11 apiece while Fred VanVleet ended with 10 points despite a rough shooting night.

Golden State exploited every cold spell. The Warriors shot 47.4 percent from the floor and made 12 threes. Curry’s scoring runs, including a decisive third-quarter fadeaway, stretched Houston’s defense to the breaking point. Steph scored just three points the last time these teams met. After tonight, it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing too many of those 1 of 10 shooting nights in this series from Curry. Butler added 25 points and found ways to break down Houston’s aggressive coverage in clutch moments.

Yet, Houston’s rebounding dominance was impossible to ignore. The Rockets grabbed 52 boards to Golden State’s 36, with 22 of them coming on the offensive glass for Houston. This raw hustle created second-chance opportunities and kept the game in the early and late stages, even as the offense sputtered.

Missed opportunities

Much of the trouble started with the guards. VanVleet and Jalen Green combined to shoot 7-for-34. Each missed open looks and struggled to settle the offense under pressure, often forcing tough shots and never looking comfortable.

Golden State capitalized on every Houston misstep. The Warriors forced 17 turnovers and converted those into 23 points. When the Rockets went cold, Golden State’s defense tightened and they eventually pushed the lead as high as 23.

Rebounding and physicality

The Rockets’ effort on the glass was their best hope. Houston’s 22 offensive rebounds reflected sheer grit and a willingness to fight for every loose ball. Sengun and Steven Adams (12 rebounds) set the tone physically, giving the Rockets extra possessions and keeping pressure on Golden State’s interior defenders.

Still, rebounding alone wasn’t enough. Without reliable shooting or guard play to convert second-chance into points, the Rockets’ strength in the paint couldn’t close the gap. The lack of offensive production from anyone not named Sengun made the weight of each missed shot even heavier.

Too much went wrong for the Rockets

Green and VanVleet’s combined bad shooting night left Houston with too few options when Sengun sat or saw double teams. Both guards struggled with decision-making, coughing up the ball and missing open cutters. Late-game turnovers and forced jumpers played right into Golden State’s hands, killing any Rockets momentum.

Although the Rockets were able to get back into the game in the second half, their offense never found a steady rhythm. Ball movement stagnated and a lack of flow to their offense made it easy for the Warriors to set their defense, forcing the Rockets to take bad shots.

Golden State excelled in the second half like most championship teams. They responded to Houston’s physicality with swift ball movement and timely 3-point shooting. Golden State’s 12 made threes, doubled Houston’s output, and was ultimately the straw to break the camel’s back. Golden State’s discipline in late-game situations shined brightly in game one, showcasing a championship pedigree Houston hopes to achieve one day.

This first game should serve as a wake-up call for the Rockets. Houston’s interior dominance and rebounding were great but not nearly enough to mask their glaring offensive struggles. The edge on the glass can only make a difference for the Rockets if they can score efficiently and play smarter basketball. Game 2 is now positioned as a must-win event for this young Rockets squad. Dropping the first two games of this series at home against a team like Golden State would mean an early trip to Cancun for these Houston Rockets.