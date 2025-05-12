Rockets news and rumors: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker updates, Steven Adams and more

Despite being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Houston Rockets fans are hopeful, entering the 2025 offseason. Buzz around names like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Steven Adams is everywhere, with fans dissecting every rumor. The Rockets just wrapped up a 52-win campaign as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before bowing out to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

The defense was elite, but the offense broke down under playoff pressure, revealing a need for more firepower. This is where he rumors come into play. Rockets fans want to know if the team will shoot for a superstar or stick with their young, promising core.

Houston Rockets trade rumors and offseason talk

Houston’s front office looks to have a busy offseason ahead. Kevin Durant’s reported interest in the Rockets has surfaced again, while Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been discussed by insiders and fans alike. The only question is whether the Rockets will cash in on their assets to add a star to the equation.

They’ve got the goods. Houston owns a deep stash of future first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029) and plenty of young players to add to any potential trade package. Their young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore offers more upside than most other teams have to offer. Although, Şengün would likely be the one untouchable in the group. Even knowing this, such flexibility gives Houston real power at the negotiation table.

Kevin Durant’s fit and Rockets moving cautiously

Kevin Durant is available, and he’s watching Houston. Reports show mutual interest, but the Rockets are proceeding with caution. Simply put, age, cost and locker room fit matter. Durant, 36, has one year left on his current contract at nearly $55 million. He still produced at an All-Star level last year, averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, but he’s dealt with injuries and would command a haul in any trade.

Houston knows trading for Durant could cost them key players (like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, etc.) plus several unprotected picks. Front office leaders worry that Durant’s window may not match Houston’s growth curve. The locker room chemistry, built by Ime Udoka around defense and selflessness, would likely be shaken up a little bit by adding a superstar.

Rockets no longer interested in Devin Booker

Devin Booker’s name keeps popping up, but the Rockets seem to be shifting focus. While Jalen Green struggled in the postseason against Golden State, Houston seems to still have faith in their young guard. Booker, while elite, would require gutting the roster and cap flexibility. The Suns’ asking price will be sky-high for Booker and comes with a price tag of upward of $66 million more than Green over the next three seasons.

It’s not just about stats. Green’s chemistry with Şengün, Smith and Thompson has developed greatly over the past couple of years. Keeping that group together allows the team to grow without sacrificing depth or future cap space for Booker’s $50 million-plus salary.

The Steven Adams situation

With all the superstar talk, the Rockets’ most urgent priority might be much simpler: keeping Steven Adams. Acquired to shore up the middle, Adams was a defensive anchor and set the tone on the glass.

With Adams, it isn’t about the numbers but more about presence. The physical aspect of his game allowed Sengun to play to his strengths and anchored Houston’s top-five defense. Off the court, Adams is also a leader, bringing the locker room stability and toughness. Adams is a free agent and losing him would be a big blow to this elite defense. Last week, Adams posted a message to Rockets fans on Instagram that made it sound like he might not be back.

Continuing to build on growth and development

This Rockets squad finished the regular season with a 52-30 record, then fell in seven games to the Warriors. Their defense spoke for itself, while the offense lagged, struggling in half-court efficiency among other areas. The biggest gap showed in crunch time, where shot creation and spacing broke down.

This young core group of Şengün, Smith, Eason, Thompson and Whitmore all showed growth. Şengün averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and close to 5 assists, while Smith’s defensive versatility and outside shooting improved. Eason and Thompson brought energy and athleticism, as the latter grew into a much bigger role as the season progressed.