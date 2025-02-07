Rockets made the right decision not swinging for a big deal at the deadline
By Criss Partee
Feb. 6 has come and gone and another NBA trade deadline is in the books. Teams are reshuffling their rosters in pursuit of championships (e.g., Golden State acquiring Jimmy Butler) or rebuilding goals. For the Houston Rockets, the decision to avoid a franchise-altering trade spoke volumes about their vision. By staying strategic and resisting the league-wide frenzy, they made a bold statement, implying trust in the process.
Houston is in an intriguing phase of its world, blending raw talent with promising upside. This young Rockets core is led by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, two players viewed as cornerstones for the future. While Houston has faced some growing pains (Houston lost its fifth consecutive game Thursday), the strengths within this roster can't be ignored.
Young talent development
The Rockets’ commitment to Green and Sengun is clear. Green, the explosive fourth-year guard, has averaged over 21 points per game this season, showing major growth as a primary scorer. His ability to break down defenses and create on the fly is something Houston values greatly. Meanwhile, Sengun the versatile center, continues to enhance his impact. Sengun’s length, improved defensive acumen and court vision, have positioned him as an anchor for years to come.
By keeping these players at the forefront, the Rockets are prioritizing long-term success over a quick fix. Pulling off a blockbuster trade could have stunted their growth or required Houston to ship too many young pieces away. The Rockets recognize that it’s better to develop potential than chase short-lived results. Alongside Green and Sengun, the Rockets are also developing emerging stars like Amen Thompson, plus Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr. and others.
Current performance metrics
Statistically, the Rockets' season has been a mix of flashes and frustrations. Their offensive rating sits in the middle of the pack, largely bolstered by Green's scoring and Şengun’s extremely versatile playmaking ability at the five. Şengun, who’s averaging close to 19.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game has cemented himself as a foundational piece to build around.
Defensively, however, the Rockets are one of the better squads in the league. This is an area they’ve improved immensely under head coach Ime Udoka in less than two full seasons and has become their identity. Currently, Houston ranks third in the NBA in defensive efficiency (106.5). Making a massive trade could disrupt that process, adding short-term pressure with no guaranteed results.
Disrupting team chemistry
Ripping apart a roster at the deadline can derail chemistry and introduce an unavoidable adjustment period. The Rockets’ current rotation has found its rhythm this season. Players like Thompson, Whitmore and Tari Eason are growing into more defined roles. Adding a franchise-altering player in the middle of this growth could have caused unnecessary turbulence. Plus, one if not more of these young players could have been sent out potentially in return for a veteran, aging star.
Take the Luka Dončić trade to the Lakers as an example. While no one disputes Dončić's star power, manufacturing such a massive package to acquire him left the Lakers with a gutted bench. Houston would’ve risked a similar scenario, potentially losing role players who provide depth in Udoka’s rotation.
Long-term financial implications and small moves at the deadline
These big blockbuster trades often bring big contracts, and the Rockets are wise to avoid financial commitments that limit flexibility in the future. With draft capital and promising young talent on hand, standing pat ensures they’ll avoid being handcuffed by bloated salaries. Preserving cap space allows Houston to be opportunistic in free agency or future trades once their young core is more developed.
While the Rockets avoided flashy headlines, they didn’t sit completely idle. Snagging Cody Zeller from the Atlanta Hawks gives Houston a veteran presence without breaking the bank. Zeller, 32, has been a solid role player in the league for a decade and adds a little more playoff experience and depth to Houston’s frontcourt.
Zeller may not move the needle like a De’Aaron Fox, but he fits a need. With his experience and solid defensive IQ, the Rockets gain another reliable option off the bench. These small, calculated moves often translate to meaningful contributions without jeopardizing longer-term goals.
Rockets are building a winning culture
Houston’s front office is signaling to its players and fans that they are committed to a deliberate rebuild. Winning cultures aren’t only about talent. They are about cohesion and trust in a shared vision. Letting the current roster battle through adversity and growing pains will eventually pay dividends, fostering resilience that blockbuster trades rarely compete with in the long haul.