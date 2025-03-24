Rockets stumble against Nuggets ending 9-game winning streak

Sunday’s game was a tough pill for Houston Rockets fans to swallow at home. After riding a nine-game winning streak, the Rockets fell to the Denver Nuggets, 116-111. More than just another mark in the right-hand column, this loss shook their momentum in a heated Western Conference playoff race with just 10 games left to play. Denver, meanwhile, flexed its depth and resilience, proving it could deliver even without their superstar Nikola Jokic.

Key takeaways from the Rockets loss

Houston had no answer for Jamal Murray who was unstoppable. With Jokic sidelined due to a left ankle injury, Murray delivered spectacularly. He dropped 39 points, slicing through Houston’s defense like Swiss cheese. Murray’s ability to step up when Denver needed him most was the deciding factor. Rockets fans watched in frustration as Murray hit clutch shots late, extinguishing any hope of a comeback.

Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds, playing Robin to Murray’s Batman on this day. Denver’s supporting cast also came through, showcasing the depth that makes them a dangerous playoff contender. Players like Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook chipped in with timely contributions, showing that the Nuggets aren’t a one-man show.

The real dagger came in the third quarter, where Denver outscored Houston 39-22. This explosive run flipped the script entirely as the Nuggets poured on the pressure. Whether it was poor rotations or lack of urgency, the Rockets couldn’t contain Murray and the Nuggets’ rhythm. It’s hard to win big games when you allow one player to score nearly 40 points in a game.

Houston’s struggles and missed opportunities

For Houston, it wasn’t just what Denver did; it was what the Rockets didn’t do. From free-throw woes to relying too heavily on individual efforts, this was a game head coach Ime Udoka and his squad will look back on with regret.

The Rockets’ struggles at the charity stripe continued in this game. Going 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) from the line in a tight game was a killer. When you lose by just five points, every missed free throw stings a little more. Compare this to Denver’s 18-of-26 (which wasn’t great but got the job done) and it’s clear who capitalized on their opportunities.

Jalen Green did his best to carry the Rockets, leading the way with 30 points and keeping Houston in the game during Denver’s surges. However, basketball is a team sport and Green’s efforts were not enough to mask the Rockets’ larger issues. While Green looked like the franchise player many expected him to be, the surrounding pieces did not show up to help as we’d seen recently.

Coming into the game, Houston led the league in rebounds per game (48.6). And while they remained strong on the boards with standout performances from Alperen Şengün and Steven Adams (combining for 26 rebounds), it didn’t translate to second-chance points or defensive stops during critical stretches. Their rebounding edge was a bright spot (plus-2), but it wasn’t enough to overcome other deficiencies.

Western Conference playoff implications

This game wasn’t just about a single win or loss, it had ripple effects across the crowded Western Conference standings. The Rockets are still clinging to the No. 2 seed in the West, but the pressure is on. With just one game separating them from the Nuggets, Houston can’t afford another slip-up if they want to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs opening round. Addressing issues like free-throw accuracy and defensive consistency are a must as they head into the home stretch of the regular season.

Considering the Nuggets achieved this win without Jokic, it’s a scary thought for the rest of the conference. Their resilience and ability to adapt in the absence of their MVP elevates their status as contenders. If Jokic returns healthy, the Nuggets could move up and overtake the Rockets for that coveted second seed in the west.

This next couple of weeks will be crucial for both squads. The Rockets don’t have much time to regroup before facing the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. They’ll need to adjust quickly and get that free throw situation under control. With each game carrying significant weight, every misstep could prove costly in this tight race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Denver on the other hand, will be back in action hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Riding high after this victory, they’ll aim to keep their momentum going. Reports are that they could get Jokic back on the court during the upcoming five-game home stand.