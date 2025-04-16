These Rockets need to be trimmed from Ime Udoka's postseason rotation ASAP

The Houston Rockets have stormed back into the playoff spotlight, finishing the 2024-25 season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet headline a deep, talented roster that’s pushed the Rockets back into contention. But with the postseason on the horizon, head coach Ime Udoka faces some tough calls.

NBA teams usually go to tighter rotations in the playoffs and even solid contributors often see their minutes cut as coaches rely on their very best players. This Rockets team, loaded with young talent and proven veterans, will be forced to keep some key bench players seated more often than not. That means some familiar faces, despite their regular-season value, may find themselves on the outside looking in once the first round tips off.

Jock Landale

Jock Landale filled his backup center role with efficiency and reliability throughout the season. At 6-foot-11, Landale provided good rotational minutes off the Rockets bench. In 42 games this season Landale was good in spurts, but with Steven Adams in that primary backup center role, Landale’s minutes could become nonexistent in the playoffs.

As the postseason gets underway, Landale's fit becomes more complicated. Alperen Sengun’s All-Star play and the versatility of players like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. mean Houston will often use smaller, faster lineups, especially against a team like Golden State. For a big man, Landale’s rim protection skills could use some sharpening, as he only blocked 10 shots all season.

Landale’s value is clear when Houston faces traditional bigs or needs rebounding. But if the Rockets chase speed and defense in crunch time, his minutes will shrink. While Landale could see some time as a rebounding option, don’t be surprised if he’s squeezed out of the main playoff rotation.

Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore’s campaign offered Rockets fans plenty of flashes and a few frustrations. The 20-year-old wing averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 44.4 percent from the field with a 35.5 mark from three. His true effective shooting percentage of 52.5 and his athleticism gave Houston a burst of scoring and energy off the bench.

Whitmore’s game is built on quick reads and aggressive attacks. He can erupt — his 34-point explosion against the Lakers proved his ceiling — but consistency is where whispers of doubt start. His shot selection can wander, and on defense, lapses in focus have hurt Houston during tight games. Advanced stats show a solid usage rate (23.9 percent), but his playmaking and defensive rotations lag behind the team’s veterans.

As the Rockets tighten their rotation, Udoka may opt for his steady heavy hitter at the forward position like Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson, especially when every possession matters. Playoff basketball rarely forgives mistakes, and Whitmore’s learning curve could cost him trust in crunch time. Houston values his long-term upside, but in a series where mistakes are magnified, his minutes may go to more dependable, battle-tested wings.

Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, entered the season with high expectations and a sharpshooter’s pedigree. His rookie line, 4.4 points per game on 46.5 percent true shooting in limited minutes, doesn’t tell the full story. Sheppard has flashed elite three-point shooting in short bursts (including a five-threes-in-nine-minutes outburst) and his G League runs proved he can score and distribute against pro-level talent.

The challenge? Experience and defense. Sheppard’s adjustments to NBA pace and physicality have been steady but unspectacular, and his 12.6 minutes per game signal Udoka’s preference for veterans in high-intensity moments. His small stature and average lateral quickness have exposed him on defense, especially against playoff-caliber guards who attack mismatches.

Houston’s playoff goals mean limiting rookie mistakes. VanVleet and Aaron Holiday give the team stability and veteran savvy in the backcourt while Sheppard’s role may be limited to spot minutes or shooting specialist duties if the Rockets need a spark. He remains a key part of Houston’s future, but for this playoff run, expect Udoka to rely on experience when the margin for error becomes razor-thin.

For Landale, Whitmore and Sheppard, the numbers highlight promise and potential, but playoff minutes go to those who yield the highest probability for success. If Houston wants to maximize its postseason run, trusting defensive versatility and veteran poise could make the difference. For fans, this is a reminder: the future for these three is bright, but the present belongs to those ready for playoff pressure.