Ron Washington's rant against former Brave comes full circle with latest signing
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Angels have been active early this offseason. Sure, the MLB Winter Meetings aren't until early December, but the Angels were brutal this season. Any head start is worthwhile for Ron Washington's group, which 63-99 and 25.5 games back in the AL West in their first season since losing Shohei Ohtani to the rival Dodgers.
Yes, it's been a tough time in Anaheim. Washington has preached hope and patience with the Angels young team, but the Dodgers signed Ohtani and quickly won a World Series ring – something the Angels never sniffed with the two-way star on the roster.
The Angels signed Kevin Newman on Thursday, a move that while small could pay dividends for a team that has long struggled at completing the simple tasks for their manager.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Ron Washington and the Angels finally sign a player who can bunt
Just last season, Washington ranted against a former Braves player the Angels had signed with ties to, well, him. Luis Guillorme struggled to get down a bunt in May, which Washington ranted about postgame. It wasn't a good look for either party.
"He didn't do the job. It wasn't anything I did wrong. He didn't do the job," exclaimed Washington. "Wild? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. Why are you making excuses? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. He did not get the bunt down! Period."
Washington was in his early days as manager, and the Angels were struggling. The veteran skipper let his emotions get the best of him as the Angels were struggling to complete even the simplest of tasks, such as getting a bunt down. Thankfully for Washington, that shouldn't be a problem anymore thanks to Newman.
While Newman isn't an elite hitter by any standard, he is a solid defender and can play small ball. In fact, bunting is one of his specialties.
In a year full of lows, the Angels should take the small victories to the bank and deposit them.