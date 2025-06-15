Ronald Acuña Jr.'s ruthless message to former Braves teammate backfired

The Atlanta Braves played the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Despite being favored to win, Colorado took a decisive edge late in the contest. The Rockies entered the game just 13-57 on the season, so it was a game the Braves really couldn't afford to lose. Yet, this has become a habit for Brian Snitker's club over the years. The Braves should've secured a clean sweep, but their failure is an indictment of the season as a whole.

The Braves designated infielder Orlando Arcia for assignment just a few weeks ago. Arcia has struggled this season, but he was an All-Star as recently as 2023. The Rockies scooped Arcia up quickly, as they should, as they are going nowhere fast and need all the trade assets they can get. If Arcia performs well leading up to the trade deadline, he could become one of Colorado's primary chess pieces. The Rockies need to rebuild, and they've been putting it off for years. A middle infielder who has been there before could become a valuable trade chip.

That being said, Acuña Jr. greeted his former teammate withe the troll of the season. Acuña Jr. hit Arcia in a delicate area, as the two are friend off the field. However, this could not have felt good.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s revenge on Orlando Arcia came back to bite the Braves

Acuña Jr. has played incredibly well since coming off the injured list a few weeks back, as has Braves ace Spencer Strider. Yet, the team itself hasn't performed up to par. The Braves are well behind the NL East-leading Mets, and haven't recovered from their 0-7 start. While it was always expect that the return of Acuña Jr. and Strider would lead to an Atlanta run, they simply haven't been good enough. Letting Arcia walk due to his poor play didn't send a message to the clubhouse.

Usually, Snitker can reach this group. But he is also reaching the end of his leash, as his contract is up after this season. There is a good chance the Braves look for a fresh, younger face to lead their team. Snitker has done a great job as manager of Atlanta, even leading them to a World Series in 2021, but he hasn't provided much of a solution so far in 2025.

Arcia recorded a hit and a run on Sunday, and Acuña Jr. did close to the same. The Rockies will take that trade-off 10 times out of 10.