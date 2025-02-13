Ross Atkins’ past failures could haunt Blue Jays in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pursuit
By Austin Owens
After a quiet start to the offseason, Ross Atkins has made some big-time moves to improve the Toronto Blue Jays. Switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander will bring more power to the Jays lineup while the starting rotation gets a boost from Max Scherzer.
As good as these moves look for the Blue Jays, they need to be better to make the playoffs. Alex Bregman would have been an ideal fit for Toronto but Atkins couldn’t make it happen after the Red Sox signed him to a three-year deal worth $120 million.
Even though the Blue Jays missed out on Bregman, they still have the golden opportunity to set up future success. However, the past mistakes that Atkins has made could make it a little more difficult.
Blue Jays mistakes could haunt them with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Outfielder Juan Soto was the big ticket item this winter. Although Soto ultimately wound up with the New York Mets, Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins decided not to entertain the thought of other free agents until he was signed. Despite the fact Soto would cost a fortune, Atkins was ready to open up his checkbook.
Atkins had a similar mindset last offseason when superstar Shohei Ohtani was a free agent. It feels like the Blue Jays continually prioritize free agents rather than retaining current players which could haunt them in their Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pursuit. Guerrero Jr. won't talk extension once he reports to Blue Jays spring training, so what is the holdup?
Guerrero is set to become an unrestricted agent at the end of this season. With his recent production with the Blue Jays, Guerrero will be paid a large amount of money regardless of where he plays in the future, especially after the deal Alex Bregman just signed which very well could be used as a comp.
There is no doubt that Guerrero could justifiably feel unwanted by not being offered a massive contract extension after Atkins considered signing the most expensive free agents on the market the last two seasons.