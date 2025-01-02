Ross Atkins on verge of irreparable Blue Jays mistake thanks to itchy trigger finger
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays whiffed on Juan Soto, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and more top free agents this winter, once again playing the role of bridesmaid. Toronto entered the winter hoping to add to its young core of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which are rapidly approaching their own free agencies in the years to come.
Instead, Ross Atkins has done little to convince either player to stay, and may be better off shopping one or both for MLB-ready talent before they leave for little more than a compensation pick.
Yet, let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. Guerrero Jr., mind you, has said he is open to discussing an extension with the Blue Jays, but will not do so beyond Opening Day. The pressure is mounting for Atkins to show Vladdy and his representation that Toronto can be a top-tier free agent destination. Signing the likes of Alex Bregman would do just that, albeit for the wrong reasons.
Blue Jays signing Alex Bregman would be a mistake by Ross Atkins
Bregman is set to earn close to $200 million when the bidding is done. Toronto and the Detroit Tigers are said to be the finalists, barring a surprise third entrant. The Boston Red Sox were interested in Bregman, but his price tag might be a bit too high. MLB Insider Jon Heyman projects Toronto or Detroit as the likely winner of Bregman's services.
While signing Bregman would serve a purpose, it's an awfully expensive point to make for a player trending in the wrong direction. By all accounts Bregman is a tremendous clubhouse leader. He also had just a .768 OPS last season, not all that much above league average. Bregman is open to playing either of the corners or second base, which gives Toronto some flexibility as to how they set up the infield – and whether that includes a position change for Bichette or Guerrero Jr. long term.
Even in a baseball front office, appearances are everything. Signing Bregman would buy Atkins more time from Blue Jays ownership and a fanbase desperate to win. Heck, it might even help clubhouse camaraderie and the Jays chances at keeping Guerrero Jr. on a surely massive contract.
But it'll also limit Toronto's spending moving forward, and their financial flexibility. Bregman alone doesn't make the Blue Jays a contender, it merely makes them more interesting – and that's the entire problem with Atkins strategy.