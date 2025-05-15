Following a heartbreaking end to the 2024 playoffs, in which Minnesota lost 4-1 to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, this team was hungry and ready to make amends in the upcoming postseason.

Minnesota began the year with a subpar record of 21-19 through its first 40 games. They dealt with injuries to key players, such as Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back), in February, and adjusting the team to life without Karl-Anthony Towns was a challenge in itself.

The Timberwolves came into the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the West, and we're heavy underdogs against Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and the new-look Lakers. Nonetheless, this Wolves squad had been battle-tested all year, and those moments of adversity prepared them for a treacherous postseason.

Minnesota in the postseason

The Timberwolves from Game 1 to Game 5 proved that they were the more physical, prepared, and hungry team in that series against the Lakers. Los Angeles may have had the superstar power with Luka and LeBron, but the Wolves' chemistry and continuity ultimately prevailed.

One of the brightest young stars in the game and a future face of the league, Anthony Edwards, was nothing short of sensational in that first-round series matchup. Edwards averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the five games against the Lakers while continuing to be himself barking and talking smack to his opponents.

This Minnesota team feeds off his energy, his moxie, and unwavering confidence, which consistently fires up his squad. And you cannot talk about that series without talking about the play of Minnesota's role players like Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, Naz Reid, etc.

Moving into a second-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Timberwolves had their work cut out for them against Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, and a championship organization. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Steph Curry played for just 13 minutes in Game 1 before injuring his hamstring, which sidelined him for the remainder of the series.

The Timberwolves, after dropping Game 1, would cruise past the Warriors in a gentleman sweep, which saw them winning this series in five games, headed to the Western Conference Finals in now back-to-back seasons.

Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle silence the critics

Both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, who have been All-Stars and All-NBA players throughout their careers, have been bashed and scrutinized by the media for years about their 'lackluster' play in the playoffs. Situation, roster construction, and coaching matters, and it's been evident that Gobert and Randle are thriving in Minnesota in the postseason compared to their time with Utah and New York, as they've officially shut the door on that narrative.

Rudy Gobert in a close out game five not only had the best game of his postseason career, but arguably the best game of his career when considering the magnitude and sheer dominance of his performance. In a 103-96 Game 5 victory over the Lakers, Rudy Gobert recorded 27 points, 24 rebounds, two blocks, and was a game-high plus-24 when on the floor.

“He’s embracing it, and that’s the main thing," Nickiel Alexander-Walker on Rudy Gobert. "But our cumulative goal as a team is trying to win a championship, and we understand that what he’s doing is playing the role for us to win a championship...And so, I really want to tip my hat to him because it’s not easy to do what he does. Especially in a guard’s league right now. It’s not easy to be a 7-foot big and have to be pushed around by three little guys.”

When the Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle last offseason from the New York Knicks, there were a ton of questions surrounding Randle's fit alongside Gobert and Edwards. Randle, through the first two rounds of the postseason, has been spectacular, helping lead the charge and showing why he was the right fit in Minnesota.

Julius Randle has averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and is shooting the ball on 50.9/34.5/88.9 splits in 10 games in the 2025 playoffs. Compared to his 15 playoff games with the Knicks, where he averaged 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting on 34.4/28.3/75.6 splits, he has played significantly better.

In yet another pivotal close-out game five, Rudy Gobert was 8 of 9 from the field and was a team-best plus-21, while Julius Randle made 11 of his 12 2-point shots, finishing the night with 29 points, eight boards, and five assists.

"I've battled through a lot in my career," Randle told reporters last night. "Growing up, my mom raised me to be a hard worker, and you know, not feel sorry for myself. I just think it's in my DNA, and it's just a part of who I am. So I look forward to challenges, adversity, all of that different type of stuff."

The Timberwolves are looking to win the West

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle became the first Timberwolves duo to each average 25+ PPG in a playoff series, and it's safe to say this duo is working out just fine together.

Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards were asked what it means to get back to the Western Conference Finals in the postgame yesterday evening.

"There is no satisfaction," Edwards said. "We just got here, we haven't did anything yet." Gobert said, "Stomach is not full.”

This Timberwolves team is extremely motivated to make amends for last year's shortcomings, and this team appears to be ready for the challenge ahead.