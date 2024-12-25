Russell Westbrook has become the second most important player on the Nuggets and that's not good
The Denver Nuggets may have struck gold in Russell Westbrook. The former All-Star point guard has been impressive for the Nuggets this season, emerging as one of their most important players.
On the surface, it seems remarkable that he has managed to turn back the clock and be very effective for the Nuggets this season, especially playing alongside Nikola Jokic. However, this could be troubling for a Nuggets team with championship aspirations.
If an aging 36-year-old Westbrook is your second most impactful player on the court, it speaks to a more significant issue lingering on this team for some time.
Westbrook has been great in Denver, but issues remain
At 16-11, the Nuggets have not been as formidable as in recent years. While they are still in the mix in the Western Conference standings, there are some noticeable concerns about their roster.
Jokic continues to play at an MVP pace; however, the pieces around him have been questionable. Jamal Murray, who was instrumental throughout their finals run, have been inconsistent throughout the season. Christian Bruan has shown flashes but has mainly failed to fill the shoes left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Orlando Magic in the offseason.
The Nuggets have seen several key players leave via free agency who helped them win it all back in 2023 and has failed to fill in the gaps those players has left which has concerns some fans throughout the years.
Westbrook has looked like his old self throughout this session, but he shouldn't be relied on as heavily given his age and sometimes sporadic and inconsistent play.
Still, the Nuggets have a chance to salvage this season. A lot of their core from their championship season is still intact, and Westbrook has found the fountain of youth, which is only a good sign. While it's less than ideal to have him as a key player at this stage in his career, his performance could be a net positive if appropriately managed.