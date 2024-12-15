Sure sounds like Russell Wilson gave Eagles some needed bulletin-board material
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson has been a godsend for this team. Mike Tomlin hasn't had a quarterback with Wilson's ability to throw the ball downfield since Ben Roethlisberger retired, which is much of the reason why Pittsburgh signed him to begin with. Sure, the Broncos paying the vast majority of his 2024 salary helped matters, but the Steelers wouldn't have taken a chance on Wilson if they didn't believe in him.
On Sunday, Wilson's tenure comes full circle with the Steelers. Pittsburgh faces off against the Eagles, a team they haven't defeated in Philadelphia in my lifetime. Kenny Pickett is on the opposing sideline, though he is unlikely to play given he is Jalen Hurts backup.
Wilson took over midseason, as he was struggling with a calf injury out of training camp. Despite some relative success with Justin Fields through six weeks, Pittsburgh wasn't afraid to turn to Wilson after a 4-2 start.
When asked about the battle of Pennsylvania, Wilson gave away some of Tomlin's coach-speak, and perhaps added bulletin-board material to the Eagles locker room in the process.
Steelers and Eagles have plenty to play for on Sunday
The Steelers are treating Sunday's game like a state championship, as in high school football. It's an interesting approach, and one most players on the roster can relate to. Before any of the Steelers or Eagles were NFL contributors or college football stars, they were high schoolers trying to realize a dream. In doing so, they competed with teammates for the best prize at the time – a state title.
There is no trophy at stake on Sunday, only bragging rights. The Eagles can take one step closer to clinching the NFC East and securing a playoff spot. The Steelers can keep pace with the Ravens who (presumably) will defeat the New York Giants.
Under the surface, though, there is something to be said about beating your in-state rival in the local media circuit, even if the Steelers and Eagles don't play all that often.