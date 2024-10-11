Russell Wilson is back, role for Steelers' Week 6 matchup revealed
Let’s not make this bigger than it needs to be. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin handled the situation in the best way possible with Russell Wilson healthy and active for Week 6 for the Steelers. No need to force Wilson in at starting quarterback when there are a few factors that prove it wouldn’t be wise right now.
The first reason is, well, he hasn’t played a snap this season. Like Tomlin said to reporters, health and rust are different things and Wilson is most likely still knocking off rust as he gets into the groove of a new offense.
“He’s proven his health, now it’s just a matter of ,” Tomlin said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “He’s probably going to be active as the No. 2 quarterback. I like what I’ve seen out here. But again, health and rust are two different things.
“I thought he had a good week, displaying his health, ability to protect himself. And now it’s just the process of getting re-acclimated to the ball.”
So for at least Week 6, Tomlin said everything is trending for Justin Fields to get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders. It shouldn’t come as a surprise and truthfully unless the Steelers lose the next three before the bye week, they should plan for Fields to be the starter the remainder of the season.
The good thing about the Steelers is they have no financial obligation to feel conflicted about their quarterback situation – unlike one of their division rivals. Sure, all signs were pointing toward Wilson being the starter this season. But Fields hasn’t looked terrible. And it’s no guarantee Wilson plays any better than Fields.
Why Justin Fields should be the starting quarterback until at least the bye week
I know it’s tempting for the Steelers to want to see what Wilson has left in the tank. That’s partly why they added him to the roster. But it just doesn’t seem like the right time to make the move. Fields hasn’t looked bad, despite the two-game skid the Steelers are on since starting 3-0.
Yes, their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL. But is that all on Fields? And would inserting Wilson instantly fix that? It’s not likely.
The bye week, which comes halfway through the season for the Steelers, would be a great point for them to reevaluate their offense and make any changes. Preparing for the next opponent is already a lot, juggling an unnecessary quarterback battle would add an unnecessary problem.
While I’m a Fields supporter for the time being, he certainly needs to do better if the Steelers want to continue to contend for a AFC North title and playoff spot. Granted the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are making it easy.
The Steelers defense is doing enough to mask the offensive inconsistencies for now. But that’s not always going to be the case and if Fields doesn’t look better than he is currently by Week 9, then maybe Tomlin might need to look at making a quarterback change.
But nothing good would come from making it now.