Russell Wilson isn't guaranteed the Giants starting QB position after all

Russell Wilson has landed on his third team in the last three seasons after signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants. Despite being a starter since entering the NFL in 2012 as a third-round pick, there are no guarantees that the same will happen to open the 2025 campaign.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes in a latest mailbag article that the Giants will let it play out and have Wilson and Jameis Winston compete for the starter's spot.

“The Giants’ plan, as I understand it, is simply to play the best player at the position. Wilson is the likely starter. But it might be Winston. It also might wind up being the third pick. But with the backstops they’ve given themselves in Wilson and Winston, they don’t have to force a quarterback at pick No. 3— with five of the top 105 picks, they could also take a Jaxson Dart or a Quinn Ewers later on.”

Giants aren't handing starting QB position to Russell Wilson

So, the plan in New York for the Giants is to go with a stop-gap option until they find their quarterback of the future. But according to Breer that may not be at No. 3 overall this year. There's a chance they could opt to go with a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Quinn Ewers, who project as Day 2 options. But, the Giants could very well be picking in the top 10 again next spring. Then there’s the theory that the franchise could be biding it’s time until Arch Manning is ready to enter the draft. That’s also an intriguing storyline to follow.

But in the meantime, Wilson and Winston both have plenty of NFL starting experience and the former even has a Super Bowl win on his resume. But at this point, neither is expected to do anything out of the ordinary and take this Giants squad on some immaculate run to the postseason. If it’s Winston who gets the nod, he’ll throw for a lot of yards along with plenty of interceptions.

At this stage of his career Wilson is a play-it-safe quarterback and while he threw just five interceptions last season, his 16 touchdowns weren’t much to jump for joy over. He just isn’t capable of making plays the way he did in Seattle. If Wilson is going to be QB1 in Week 1 for the Giants, he’d better bring his A game to training camp because Winston is good enough to potentially make the competition even closer.