Russell Wilson makes Giants pay for passing on him in favor of Daniel Jones
By Austen Bundy
The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped a (weak) comeback attempt by the New York Giants in the fourth quarter of their 26-18 win on Monday Night Football.
Quarterback Daniel Jones had two opportunities to tie the game, even after a comically botched two-point conversion on the touchdown that got New York back into things.
New York was gifted an extra possession after Pittsburgh fumbled but Jones was subsequently strip-sacked by T.J. Watt, who recovered and seemed to deliver the knock-out punch.
Fun fact: The offensive lineman who was burned by Watt said last week he wanted "to be on an island" with him. Well, he got his wish and it did not work out well.
The Giants got one last drive with two minutes to play but Jones delivered up one of his classic anti-clutch interceptions just when fans got their hopes back up.
Russell Wilson gets revenge on Giants who viewed him as QB2 and nothing more
Monday night's gaffe-filled performance was just another example of how the Daniel Jones experiment in New York has failed miserably. But it didn't have to be like this.
According to reports, New York spoke with Wilson about signing with the team this past offseason but obviously that didn't come to fruition. Instead the Giants opted to sign Seattle's back-up Drew Lock to a one-year deal — backing up Jones instead of fighting for the starting role as was previously sold to him.
Well, it appears Wilson wasn't even given the opportunity to be swindled like Lock. New York's brass informed him straight up that if he came to the Big Apple, he would be behind Jones from day one.
Wilson made it abundantly clear on Monday that that approach was a terrible mistake. 278 yards and a touchdown later, Wilson embarrassed New York on national television and added another tally to Jones' abysmal prime-time record (now 1-15, worst all-time for a QB with at least 15+ starts).
The writing is clearly on the wall that Jones won't be returning next season (at least he shouldn't be), but it appears to be an impending decision that would be made a season too late with irreparable damage already done to the franchise by the front office.
Oh what could've been, Giants fans... what could've been.