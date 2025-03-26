Russell Wilson sends message to Giants fans and sounds ready for a rude awakening

The New York Giants finally have a starting quarterback. Free agent Russell Wilson and the team agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21.5 million ($10.5 million guaranteed) on Tuesday, sending the former Seattle Seahawk back to the site of his greatest accomplishment.

Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 at MetLife Stadium, the first of back-to-back championship games he would play in (no need to bring up what happened in 2015).

Not long after the news broke of his signing with New York, Wilson posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) introducing himself to the Giants fan base with a call back to his decade-old victory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Russell Wilson loves MetLife Stadium but the fans in the stands may not love him back

Wilson may have achieved the pinnacle of his 13-year career at the home of the Giants (and Jets), but that doesn't mean he's going to automatically find it again once he puts on the blue jersey and helmet.

He's 4-0 when playing at MetLife Stadium, including Super Bowl XLVIII, throwing for 1,055 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. Clearly it's an environment he thrives in, but the most recent of those performances was in 2017.

Giants fans are going to have him on a short leash, especially since he's 36-years-old and perhaps convinced general manager Joe Schoen to punt on a rookie signal caller until 2026 (assuming he still has a job then).

Compound that with the fact that if Wilson doesn't succeed, the team has to turn to - checks notes — Jameis Winston to save the day. This can only go one of two ways: Wilson does just enough to improve New York's record from the last two seasons and buy Schoen another year to draft a franchise QB, or it's going to all come crashing down in the greatest dumpster fire the league has ever seen.