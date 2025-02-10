Russell Wilson wants to go to one place his media conglomerate would have most leverage
The New York Giants whiffed on Russell Wilson once before. They believed in Daniel Jones enough to let Wilson know, he wasn’t guaranteed anything other than a roster spot. Now a year later, the Giants may get another shot at Wilson.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is linked to the Giants as they look for a replacement under center. They don’t want to falter for a second-straight season. The quarterback position has been the one that’s hindered them since Eli Manning called it a career.
"Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week," writes Fowler. "He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025."
Jones was supposed to be the incumbent, but his career in New York was far from memorable. Thanks to Wilson taking Pittsburgh to the playoffs this past season – despite five-straight losses to end 2024 – he’s a prime candidate for quarterback-needy teams.
It honestly could be the perfect marriage as the Giants can solve a lot of their problems with Wilson. He’s a cheap bridge option that will also give New York time to draft his replacement and not force a pick in this year’s meager class.
Russell Wilson could solve New York Giants’ problems and save Brian Daboll’s job
Brian Daboll was fortunate to have a job after last season’s struggles. He was on one of the hottest seats of any coach last year and will enter 2025 with his seat scorching too. There’s one thing that could save his job in New York though.
Wilson has the chance to save the Giants from looking foolish for bringing Daboll back this season after he’s declined each year since reaching the playoff year one. That’s a lot of pressure for an aging quarterback that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks.
That said, Wilson still has something to prove too. He has to prove he is still a good quarterback that can win. He looked like he revived his form in Pittsburgh. It earned him at least one more season in the NFL. But, it seems like his time with the team is over.
DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dejan Kovacevic reported that Wilson's time in Pittsburgh is over, and that a report of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith "handcuffing" the quarterback was put forth by his agents in an effort to "preserve his status in Pittsburgh or enhance the chance that another team might want him as a starter."
His next shot could be with the Giants in the massive New York media market. And that would be the best possible outcome for both parties. Sure, a return to Pittsburgh would be ideal, but it sounds like that ship has sailed. But a chance to play in New York could be too good to pass up. This could also be his last chance to salvage what’s left of his NFL career with a team desperate for quality quarterback play.