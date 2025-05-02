Sabrina Ionescu's offseason could launch an MVP season

After helping the New York Liberty capture their first WNBA Championship in franchise history, many wondered how Sabrina Ioenscu could follow up last season. This offseason may be an indication of how she will go about 2025.

She has had a busy offseason. In addition to promoted her ever popular sneaker in the states and worldwide, the New York Liberty stand out participated in the 3x3 Unrivaled league this past winter.

She has been one of the most popular players in the league since being drafted by the Liberty in 2020 and has been a three-time WNBA All-Star, in addition to helping the Liberty win the title a season ago.

Over the winter, while playing for Phantom in Unrivaled she played in only nine games but broke over 10 points in each game she participated in. Her limited time with the team was due to her contract and other obligations to grow the game worldwide.

The experience with Unrivaled though could lead to one of the few things missing on Ionescu's resume. She has yet to capture an MVP of the league. The time and experience over the winter may be what can propel her to an MVP like season.

Ionescu was close with the late, great Kobe Bryant

She can only hope to add an MVP to her trophy case and follow in the steps of her mentor, Bryant. She has spoken often of their friendship before and after his passing in 2020.

Like Bryant, it seems Ionescu never wants to stop competing and growing as a player. She spoke to Bleacher Report about her time with Phantom and Unrivaled.

"It's been amazing," she said of her experience with Unrivaled. "Any time you're able to compete against the top players in the league in the middle of our offseason and work on ways to continue to get better will only help for the W season. That's super important and why I wanted to be a part of this league."

This season, the league itself has many favorites and contenders for the MVP award. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier are both early contenders to take home the award. Now with Ionescu working hard this winter, she should be considered as a dark horse and even a favorite.

Ionescu begins her MVP push, and the Liberty begin their defending of their championship, on May 9 in their first preseason game against the Connecticut Sun.