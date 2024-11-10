Saints fans wanting team to move on from Mickey Loomis, get ready for disappointment
By John Buhler
Despite creating a roster that is increasingly incompatible with winning, Mickey Loomis knows the pieces fit!
The New Orleans Saints are about to play their first game since firing former head coach Dennis Allen. They are currently riding a seven-game losing streak. Although their next game is at home, it is to the hated rival Atlanta Falcons, who have a sizable lead in the NFC South race already.
For the Washington Post, NFL insider Jason La Canfora revealed an interesting tidbit going on behind the scenes in New Orleans. His sources indicate that even though Allen never really had a chance to succeed as the head coach of the Saints, the team's general manager is not going anywhere. There is a belief that his working relationship with ownership is ironclad and bulletproof. In short, Loomis feels untouchable.
Given that he built this team into whatever the hell it currently is, this is a recipe for disaster for the Saints. The roster is in an awful place because of the ungodly amount of deferred money he has delayed while restructuring players' contratcts for years upon years upon years. While the team still may not draft a quarterback in the first round, because they never do, who is going to want to work with Loomis?
We are talking about an NFL general manager of a declining team who can do whatever he pleases.
Mickey Loomis seen as bulletproof when it comes to New Orleans Saints
This has to be maddening for Who Dat Nation. While Loomis did help build this team during its greatest years as a franchise, everybody else in the NFC South is either moving in a positive direction or, in the case of the Carolina Panathers, trying desperately to do that.
Owner Gayle Benson's blind faith in Loomis is going to cost her franchise dearly. One of the biggest reasons why most NFL teams fire head coaches and general managers at the same time is to create accountability and cohesiveness within an organization. General managers typically get a longer runway than a head coach, often getting to oversee two head-coaching regimes in their tenures.
However, I just find it hard to believe that the Saints are going to be able to attract one of the premier coaching candidates in the upcoming cycle. Promoting Allen from within once Sean Payton abruptly retired made some modicum of sense at the time, but he was always a great defensive coordinator elevated into a role where he was going to inevitably fail. My biggest concern going away is Loomis.
This goes back to a managerial and business philosophy I have developed in the decade-plus since I was in college. When you get to a certain level in an industry, you tend to lose patience with people who get to operate without consequence. When it is a family-run business, you cannot overcome that because it is the way it is. Simply, people work too hard to be subjected to those who are bulletproof.
Loomis may get to hire Allen's successor, but we must wonder what kind of candidates he will attract.