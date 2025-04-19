Saints have a new NFL draft need after team legend retires

It’s been an odd offseason for a team coming off a disappointing 5-12 showing and a last-place finish in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints were the last team to hire a head coach this year, grabbing Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the job.

As usual, the club was fairly quiet during free agency. The team did sign safety Justin Reid away from the Kansas City Chiefs, and brought back wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The well-traveled pass-catcher was a first-round pick by the franchise back in 2014.

Lately, the future of quarterback Derek Carr has made headlines in regards to a shoulder issue. Now there’s news that the Saints will be without one of their warriors in the trenches, this time for good.

Saints now have a big hole to fill at right tackle

Former University of Wisconsin standout Ryan Ramczyk was the last pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first seven seasons, he played at started 101 regular-season games, as well as seven postseason contests. He sat out all of 2024 due to a knee issue, and has now opted for retirement. He turned to his Instagram account to express his appreciation for his career.

Ryan Ramczyk announces retirement from NFL 🫡https://t.co/MKFFMxGIf3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2025

“What an incredible journey it's been. My path to the NFL wasn't a straight line, it wasn't the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a ‘welder’ to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me…”

He went on to speak about the game, the New Orleans Saints’ fans, and much more. The team owns the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, and nine selections overall. All told, the club owns four of the top 93 selections. The club appears set at tight tackle with Trevor Penning. It will be interesting to see if the Saints still look to add some offensive line help in the first two days of next week’s draft.