Saints could lose out on Aaron Glenn for a reason too absurd to even try and make up
By John Buhler
It may not seem like much to the rest of the United States, but is it ridiculously and unseasonably cold in the southeast right now. The weather may not have stopped the College Football Playoff National Championship Game from being played in Atlanta on Monday night, but it could play a part in the NFL head-coaching carousel. Yes, severe weather may prevent Aaron Glenn from going to New Orleans.
With Glenn interviewing with one of the teams he starred for in the 1990s in the New York Jets on Tuesday, he may not even get an opportunity to speak with the New Orleans Saints, a team he used to coach for. This is because the Saints had to re-schedule a series of in-person interviews for their head-coaching position because of this weather. Three coaches will have their interviews delayed.
While Mike Kafka and Anthony Weaver could potentially get the Saints job, Glenn is the presumptive favorite to get it, should he not take the Jets job first. Kafka was slated to interview on Tuesday with Glenn and Weaver to interview in-person with the Saints on Wednesday. Obviously, all three of those interviews have been delayed. Maybe the Jets will get their wish and hire Glenn before the Saints do?
Traveling from all over the country to get to New Orleans will be more difficult because of the weather.
If the Saints do not end up hiring Glenn, where will they go when it comes to replacing Dennis Allen?
New Orleans Saints may miss out on Aaron Glenn due to bad weather
Look. Hiring the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator would be the smart and savvy move for the Saints to make. He has worked for the team before on Sean Payton's staff. Glenn knows what winning looks like in New Orleans. He could also bring with him some of the special sauce that has made the Lions such a fun team to watch and root for. Of course, there is another candidate with Saints ties...
That would be Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. While he failed as Matt Rhule's offensive coordinator in Carolina, he was a sensational success as the passing game coordinator on the 2019 national championship LSU Tigers team. Prior to that, he spent some time on the Saints staff as a quality control coach of sorts. Brady might be the guy if the Saints do not end up hiring Glenn here.
The good news for the Saints is Brady and the Bills are still playing in the postseason. If he is their guy, then they cannot hire him until after Buffalo's season ends. The only problem with that is what if Glenn has been the team's guy all along? He could sign on to help Gang Green finally take flight again. There is a chance that Darren Rizzi could get the interim tag removed, but that rarely works out in the NFL.
Right now, we must play the waiting game to figure out what team Glenn wants to work for in 2025.