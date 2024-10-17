Who sang the National Anthem for Saints vs Broncos on Thursday Night Football?
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in Sean Payton's return back to where it all started. Payton won a Super Bowl with the Saints back in 2010 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Eventually, however, Payton and New Orleans parted ways, with Dennis Allen taking over as head coach in 2021.
Payton has since returned to the NFL sideline. In his first season with the Denver Broncos, Payton benched incumbent quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver is still paying Wilson's salary, but he is not on the Broncos sideline. Wilson instead could start for the Steelers as soon as this week.
Rather, rookie Bo Nix will start for Denver opposite fellow first-year passer Spencer Rattler. Nix is a first-round pick out of Oregon who has received mixed reviews so far in the Mile High City. Rattler, meanwhile, has taken over for Derek Carr, who is expected to miss several weeks.
Who is signing the National Anthem for Saints vs Broncos on Thursday Night Football?
Mandeville native Karen Waldrup will sing the National Anthem at the Superdome on Thursday Night Football. Waldrup is a country/soul singer who finished in fifth place during Season 25 of The Voice. This won't be her first time singing the anthem for the Saints, as she performed during the 2018 season as well. New Orleans and Denver kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET, though it's unclear if the anthem will be shown during Amazon Prime's coverage.
Why doesn't Amazon show the National Anthem on Thursday Night Football?
Singing the National Anthem prior to sporting events is an American tradition. Nationally-broadcast games typically show the anthem, but Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime has taken a different approach at times. It's unclear why Amazon doesn't show the anthem on every occasion, Amazon has also banned political ads on Prime broadcasts, so perhaps they are merely trying to stay apolitical and avoid the spotlight prior to what, at its heart, is a sporting event.