Saints vs. Buccaneers: Odds, bold predictions, statistics and betting trends for Week 6
The sinking New Orleans Saints (2-3) will try to reverse the trend after three straight losses and debut a rookie quarterback in Spencer Rattler Sunday afternoon against Tampa Bay (3-2) in the Superdome (Noon, FOX). Rattler will replace regular starter Derek Carr, who injured his left oblique in the fourth quarter of a 26-13 loss at Kansas City on Monday night.
Everything has been disastrous for New Orleans since starting out 2-0 with an impressive offense behind Carr under new coordinator Klint Kubiak and versatile running back Alvin Kamara. But close losses to Philadelphia and Atlanta amid a slew of injuries was followed by the Saints' worst game of the year at Kansas City.
Now, the Saints hope Rattler, who has not played a down this season, can inject some life into the team in an NFC South clash before it's too late. The dome should be packed and electric, more than usual though, as Carr has not been a fan favorite since a so-so first season in New Orleans last year after leaving the Raiders. Many Who Dats have been calling for Rattler since he displayed an explosive arm and running ability during the preseason,
Saints vs. Buccaneers: What you need to know
The Saints desperately need a win so as not to fall off the pace in the NFC South. New Orleans had lost three straight to the Bucs and four of the previous five before a win at Tampa Bay last season. A fourth straight loss on the season could continue New Orleans' flight off the rails, which appears to have already started last week.
Not only are the Saints starting a rookie quarterback in Rattler, he will be behind a battered offensive line. Part of the reason Saints coach Dennis Allen gave the start to Rattler over second-year Jake Haener, who replaced Carr in the fourth quarter Monday, was because Rattler can run for his life better.
The Saints will again be without starting center Erik McCoy (groin), who is out for several more weeks, and starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), who has not practiced this week. Starting left guard and backup center Lucas Patrick (chest) has also not practiced this week. The season has been a series of musical chairs among starters out of position and backups trying to be starters.
How to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers live
Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
Time: Noon central
Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
City: New Orleans
TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV.
Radio: WWL in New Orleans, 870 AM. Sirius 822 (Saints), 829 (Bucs)
Latest game odds for Saints vs. Buccaneers in Week 6
Money line: Saints +152. Buccaneers -180.
Spread: Saints +3. Buccaneers -3.
Total: Over/Under 41.5.
Saints vs. Buccaneers team statistics and betting trends
-The Saints are 8-4 straight up and 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games against the Bucs.
-Tampa Bay is 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 overall games.
-The Saints are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall.
-The Bucs are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 road games.
-The Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home.
-The Saints are 4-1 straight up against the NFC South in their last five games.
Saints Injury Report
Tight end/running back/Wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill (lung, ribs) did not practice this week and could miss his second straight game after scoring two touchdowns in the first half to put the Saints up 14-7 at Atanta before losing 26-24.
Starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) has not practiced this week. Starting left guard and backup center Lucas Patrick (chest) has not practiced this week. Starting wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after missing practice on Wednesday.
Starting running back Alvin Kamara (hip, hand) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Backup running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday after not playing at Kansas City.
On defense, starting safety Will Harris (hamstring) has not practiced since his injury on Monday night and "is a candidate for injured reserve," Saints coach Dennis Allen said.
Starting outside linebacker Willie Gay (hand) practiced fully on Thursday after missing the Kansas City game. Linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) has not practiced this week.
Saints vs. Buccaneers predictions
Few, if anyone, are picking the Saints in this game. Either that or they're being very quiet about it. All 11 ESPN pickers took the Bucs. Three USA Today pickers went with Tampa Bay - Lorenzo Reyes by 21-16, Tyler Dragon by 27-24 and Jordan Mendoza by 24-20.
NBC's Vaughn Dalzell picked Tampa Bay and said this:
"Spencer Rattler? Could be a good thing. Could be a bad thing for that gumbo-sized injury report. We know that Saints' offense has not been good."