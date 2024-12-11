Sam Darnold could be genius solution for contender with under-the-radar QB problem
Sam Darnold has put himself in position to get a very generous pay day this offseason. Even if the Minnesota Vikings don’t make a playoff run, someone will take a chance on him due to his success this year.
But there’s one team in particular that might be keeping a close eye on his progress with Minnesota, and it’s a contender he’s played for before.
The San Francisco 49ers are in a tricky situation as they approach the quarterback position this offseason. Brock Purdy has led the 49ers to two Super Bowls and after being Mr. Irrelevant, and he’s earned whatever contract he gets next.
But Purdy has also had some health issues since he’s taken over as the 49ers starting quarterback. And this year’s slew of injuries is another example of that.
It makes you wonder if the 49ers take the chance and pay him and they’ve already seen his best, or if they consider running it back with Darnold now that’s he’s more polished than his first time around.
Sam Darnold could bail out a 49ers team desperate to solve looming quarterback problem
What makes the 49ers quarterback situation more than just paying Purdy is he has had some injury issues. He’s missed time in all three of his seasons in the NFL. Because of that and the success he’s had, it’s not quite clear how much he’s actually worth.
While Darnold’s worth may be uncertain too, a reunion in San Francisco could work better for both teams. Darnold doesn’t have an injury problem, for one. And with the 49ers weapons and a rejuvenated career, he might pan out better than Purdy.
I think, unless Purdy wins a Super Bowl this year, the 49ers are right to consider Darnold as an option. Especially because now that Darnold has had some success, he could fit much better in a Kyle Shanahan system.
The 49ers probably won’t give up on Purdy just yet, especially because at least Purdy has had consistent success early in his NFL career. It took Darnold awhile to get where he is and this could be more an anomaly than a breakout year.
But it’s something to consider if you’re John Lynch. Neither decision is a bad one and each has their pros and cons. In a way, it’s not a bad position to be in.