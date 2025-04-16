Sam Darnold may have changed how NFL front offices view former Jets quarterbacks

Zach Wilson is going to be the next New York Jets quarterback to revive their career. Well, I’m not that confident he will, but Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins believe he can; if nothing more, be a serviceable piece when Tua Tagovailoa inevitably goes out with an injury, via Pro Football Talk.

History doesn’t support Miami’s hopes, but then again history only tells part of the story. Because history told us Sam Darnold was washed and now he’s a $30 million-plus per year quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Anything is possible and maybe it’s Darnold that has actually given Miami faith Wilson could be the next Jets quarterback to reprise their career. The Dolphins don’t need Wilson to play like Darnold though. They just need him to be ready.

His play style fits the Dolphins better than the previous options they had or even the options that were left. The Dolphins are right to explore what Wilson can do. At worst, he doesn’t look any better. At best, he becomes a great backup option when Tagovailoa goes down.

Sam Darnold’s wonder year at Minnesota opened the door former NY Jets quarterbacks to revive their careers

Though it’s not verified, Darnold’s season in Minnesota might have opened the door for Wilson to get another shot. For one, he would get a shot in Miami as Tagovailoa has just one healthy season in his NFL career.

But between Geno Smith getting a chance in Seattle and now with the Las Vegas Raiders and Darnold making way to Seattle as well, it’s becoming a trend that former Jets quarterbacks that didn’t pan out get a second chance.

There’s probably no direct correlation between Jets quarterbacks finding new life away from New York. But it seems NFL front offices are taking notice that former Jets quarterbacks can eventually develop in the right system. Miami hopes to have the same luck with Wilson.

Wilson spent the 2024 season backing up Bo Nix in Denver. He didn’t play a single snap last season, so maybe learning from Sean Payton for a season was critical for his development.

Miami is honestly the perfect spot for him to re-establish himself. He won’t have the pressure to take over the team but at the same time will probably have a good chance at getting some playing time.