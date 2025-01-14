Sam Darnold’s playoff dud screwed over the Steelers dream QB plan
A few weeks ago, teams around the NFL were getting in line, prepared to throw an irresponsible amount of cash at the top free agent quarterback — Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Sam Darnold.
After toiling in backup roles for the last few years, Darnold was thrust back into the spotlight with Minnesota this season. He captained 14 regular season wins, put up Pro Bowl numbers, and appeared on track for a hearty payday in the offseason, either from Minnesota or another, more desperate organization.
Well, now... Darnold's stock is on the decline. He struggled in Minnesota's last few regular season games before properly bottoming out in the playoffs. On the road to face the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Rams — a team with four fewer wins in the regular season — Darnold looked utterly hapless.
The Vikings lost 27-9 in what was effectively a neutral site game in Arizona. Darnold completed 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Matthew Stafford, inching closer to retirement each week, appeared much sharper by comparison. More productive and less self-destructive.
All of a sudden, teams are left second-guessing a potential pursuit of Darnold in free agency. For all his talent, the 27-year-old was aided by arguably the NFL's best combination of play-calling prowess and supporting talent all season long. For it to still end with such a dud casts serious doubt upon Darnold's future in Minnesota, and in the NFL at large. He'll get a contract and an opportunity somewhere, but it may not be as glamorous as once thought.
It also leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers hanging high and dry on a dream Russell Wilson replacement.
Steelers won't get to take advantage of Vikings' QB situation
There was hope, however futile, that Darnold's exceptional season might force the Vikings to ink him to a long-term contract. If Minnesota committed to Darnold as the future at QB, that would naturally put former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on the trade block. What a perfect reset option for the Steelers, who appear primed to move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has all sorts of potential, but an ankle injury held him out for the entirety of what would have been his rookie season. That put all the pressure on Darnold, who handled it with aplomb — until he didn't. With McCarthy still on the ascent, and Minnesota's offense tailor-made to boost the development of a young quarterback, moving on from Darnold feels like the logical next step.
The Steelers can kiss the McCarthy dream goodbye, but there's still a chance Sam Darnold comes around in free agency. If the contract ends up in a reasonable range, his arm talent might bring a new dynamic to Pittsburgh's anemic offense. Russ brought plenty of experience to the table, but he just doesn't have the athleticism or the necessary power behind his throws in 2024. Darnold is almost a decade younger, but he was legitimately fantastic for all but a few games in Minnesota.
So, as one door closes, another opens. The Steelers aren't at a complete loss for options stemming from the Vikings' postseason fallout. It just may not be the perfect trade candidate fans once pined for.