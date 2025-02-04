Saquon Barkley's mixed messages to Giants fans deserve a little more scrutiny
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors for good reason, as he surpassed 2,000 rushing yards this season in his first year with a new team. Prior to his time in Philly, Barkley was the star running back for their division rival, the New York Giants.
For those unfamiliar with that narrative heading into Super Bowl Opening night, I have a couple questions: First, where have you been? Second, why does Barkley sound so passive aggressive when discussing his time in New York?
Barkley has said over and over again that he has nothing but love for New York and the Giants organization. Heck, he doesn't understand why his departure remains a narrative this late in the season. Yet, even on Monday night, the Giants were catching strays.
Giants caught some strays in Saquon Barkley comments from Super Bowl Opening night
Saquon was asked about his record-setting season, only to credit the Eagles offensive line. However, even while complimenting the Eagles up front, one can't help but compare them to the shoddy Giants front five.
“It’s a little easier this year when you’ve got those big guys up front creating the holes they’ve been creating,” Barkley said. “That’s part of it. The o-line’s job is to block the guys they have, and I’m responsible for one, and when I get there I have the responsibility to make the guy miss.”
It's a little easier this year? I wonder why? Barkley then discussed his departure from New York, and why he chose the Eagles, of all teams, to sign with.
“Me and my family, literally had a sheet and did pros and cons, and the only con about Philly was I might get some slack because I played in New York,” Barkley said. “So it was a no-brainer for me. The talent that we have here, going against those guys, hearing stories about the organization, and most importantly the big boys up front.”
Wow, that sure sounds like an easy decision. It was a no-brainer, some might say (Barkley said). Saquon measured his legacy in New York up against playing for a Super Bowl-caliber Eagles team and did not blink twice. In hindsight, it was the right decision, but he also shouldn't question why Giants fans felt betrayed in the aftermath. They literally burnt his jersey, can you blame the media for making it a sticking point all season?
My issue with Barkley is not that he left the Giants for the Eagles. I would've done the same thing. But he cannot pretend leaving one team in a large media market for its biggest rival in another isn't a big deal, because it is – and it always will be.