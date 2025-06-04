Satou Sabally explains what's driving her breakout season

It’s tough being a fan sometimes. Unless you really follow the right people and distill the proper insight, you probably don’t know what a coach does or if yours is good short of judging timeouts, challenges, and rotations. That’s part of the job, sure, but it’s not everything. It’s like … man. Is Rick Pitino right for my professional team?

The Phoenix Mercury have had some rough luck with coaches of late. It would be nice to hear from a reliable source, maybe someone sixth in the league in scoring and ninth in rebounding, to say something. Well, per a Reddit thread, Satou Sabally had this to say about coach Nate Tibbets, “I would truly say that this is the first time I’ve been coached to my limits. I’m grateful that I’m being put in those positions ... I like to handle the ball, get off screens like a guard.”

I wasn’t sold on Tibbets before his hiring because, like I said, fans are stupid. He just kind of came out of nowhere, you know? But for a star acquisition to come in and immediately credit her scoring surge to start the year to his coaching is pretty cool. And also an unfortunate stray for Latricia Trammell.

Nate Tibbets has been a steadying influence for the Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury were reimagined this past offseason. Out were Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner and in came Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. DT and BG were the face of Mercury basketball for a decade together. And, in one offseason, Griner was in Atlanta and DT was suddenly retired.

It was going to be a weird year, but there were all sorts of reasons to be hopeful. Kahleah Copper was going to be out for a bit, but would hopefully return before the All-Star break. Tibbets seemed fine. One could hope the year would start strong, and I would say by reasonable measures they have thus far done quite well.

Satou Sabally has been at the center of it. Maybe not necessarily because she’s the driving force of the offense when idealized but because she’s been able to play in all eight games. And also because her play has been amazing, even if last night was a little rough.

It will be great to see this team come together over the year and realize what they can be at full strength.