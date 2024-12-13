Scotland Women’s soccer boss pays the price for qualification failure
By StevieMac
After Scotland Women’s soccer team failed once more to qualify for a major tournament the next step for the future was almost inevitable. It’s then no great surprise that the Scottish FA have made a significant announcement today. They have confirmed that team manager Pedro Martinez Losa won’t be continuing in his role.
The Scots had a very successful UEFA Euro 2025 campaign overall. Unbeaten in their Nations League group they topped their table and headed for two playoff rounds with next summer's finals in Switzerland the target. Scotland comfortably dealt with Hungary in the first playoff ties, winning 5-0 on aggregate.
But that form wasn't sustained into the final playoff round where they faced past foes Finland. A disappointing 0-0 draw at home in the first leg left a hefty challenge. They lost 2-0 in Finland in the second leg and failed again in their qualification quest.
Scotland Women’s boss Pedro Martinez Losa leaves his role
Although the campaign was successful, up to that last hurdle, the performances weren't always great. The team didn't really produce top form and dipped by the time they played Finland. Martinez Losa seemed to have hit a peak with the side, but it was closer to base camp than the level they needed.
There were some suggestions along the way that the manager's time might be limited. But then, perhaps surprisingly, he was given a new contract by the SFA, that was intended to take him through to the 2027 World Cup campaign. At the time there were some murmurings that the contract was more aimed at tying him in for the Euro 2025 campaign amid some suggestions he might move on rather than see that through.
Today's announcement talks of Martinez Losa departing rather than being fired or replaced. The statement does refer to the board feeling a change was needed. It is fairly terse though and has the usual thanks to the manager for his work. Maybe the real answer lies in what it doesn't say.
Whatever the reasons, as mentioned earlier it’s not a huge shock to see him leaving. It does raise questions over that contract extension last year, although the outcome of getting to the brink of qualification perhaps justifies it. The search for a replacement is underway, it’ll be interesting to see who the SFA selects.