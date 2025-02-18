Scott Boras insults the Tigers' intelligence with attempt to salvage Alex Bregman debacle
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal which includes an opt-out after the first season. As a result of that very opt out, Bregman's agent Scott Boras is in damage control mode, as the reports which have dropped since his signing haven't been kind to the likes of the Tigers and Cubs. Boras is not entering a PR campaign necessarily because of anything Bregman did – he took the best offer with a core organization – but to ensure each team involved feels valued.
Enter the Tigers, which by most accounts finished second in the Bregman chase. Detroit went well out of their comfort zone, offering Bregman more years and overall money than the Boston Red Sox. Of course, that money was not $40 million per season. Boras made sure to shout out the Tigers for their willingness to invest in Bregman, even though they were unable to cross the goal line.
"Alex has great respect for the Detroit organization, its great players, and its heralded manager," Boras said, per the Detroit Free-Press. "He received a close-up view of the Tigers and their promising future during the 2024 playoffs, which is why he directed me to place Detroit on his priority list for free-agent meetings. Following very positive meetings, Alex directed me to convey offers to Detroit, which illustrates his high regard for the city and the franchise."
Detroit Tigers aren't falling for Scott Boras, Alex Bregman PR play
Bregman specifically turned down a six-year, $171.5 million offer from the Tigers. Boras countered with (reportedly) seven years and $200 million or six years and $186 million. The Tigers and Scott Harris were far more willing to take the latter counter seriously, but did not want to include an opt out after the first season, as they felt Bregman would surely leave.
"We want players who want to be here," Harris said last Friday morning. "We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That's fine."
Woof. While Boras paints a rosy picture of the Tigers negotiations with Bregman, it would appear the most important person in baseball operations feels differently.
Bregman does have an opt out after this season, but it's hard to believe he'd be worth more than $40 million AAV on the open market entering his then age-32 season. If the Tigers weren't willing to give him that kind of money now, they certainly won't next winter.