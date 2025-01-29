Scott Boras is getting some help from Mets teammates amid Pete Alonso stalemate
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets fanbase can't wait for the 2025 season start. Back in October, they were two wins away from reaching the World Series in what was supposed to be a retooling year. This offseason, they signed superstar Juan Soto to a $765 million contract, while bringing in A.J. Minter and Clay Holmes, and retaining Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker, and Ryne Stanek.
Despite all of the excitement, there is some drama surrounding one free agent in particular — Pete Alonso. The first baseman has been a superstar for the Mets since arriving, but is coming off a couple of down seasons. With the first base market basically dried up, there aren't any other viable landing spots. But that doesn't mean the Mets are going to cave into Alonso's and agent Scott Boras' demands. That was evident based on Mets owner Steve Cohen's comments.
But it appears Boras might be getting some help from inside the Mets organization.
Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil pushing for Mets to bring back Pete Alonso
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman noted in an article that Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor approached team management and expressed his desire for them to bring Alonso back.
"No surprise, he's let Mets management know he'd like them to keep Alonso," writes Heyman. "He did so without fanfare or even notice. It's the proper way to do it, and Lindor always does things right."
Another name that is pushing for the Mets to bring Alonso back is the team's longtime utilityman Jeff McNeil. During an appearance on MLB Network's "Hot Stove," McNeil said he hopes that the team can keep one of his best friends, but did say that he wants what's best for Alonso.
At Amazin' Day this past weekend, Mets president David Stearns said that they are comfortable with their contingency plan of playing their young infielders if they don't bring back Alonso. Mark Vientos and Brett Baty revealed during interviews that they were told by the team recently to practice first base. Then, Cohen's comments were made, which Boras was not a fan of.
But Heyman reported that the Mets re-engaged in talks with Alonso's camp "no more than 48 hours" after Cohen's public comments. Heyman says it's of his belief that Alonso wants to return, but it's truly up to the Mets to make a final decision.
"Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise," Heyman wrote, h/t Sports Illustrated. "But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way.
The National League has only gotten tougher, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers adding the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates this offseason. Bringing back Alonso would certainly help the Mets' chances of competing in a World Series, especially if he hits behind Soto in the lineup. But, it's up to the two sides to reach an agreement, and there's no indication we are close to that happening.