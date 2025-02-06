Scott Boras should step in after Alex Bregman learned nothing from Pete Alonso
By Austin Owens
Over the last few weeks, the entire baseball world has been anticipating signings of star free agents Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman. Allegedly at the start of the offseason both of these individuals were seeking long-term contracts.
Alonso ultimately settled for a two-year deal with a high AAV ($54 million total) but even this signing has not changed Bregman’s perspective according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Alex Bregman may be getting a little too greedy thanks to Scott Boras
After spending nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman has left a bad taste in the mouth of Astros fans after rejecting Houston’s six-year offer worth $156 million because he wanted more money. Now with spring training right around the corner he seems to be in a position where he will have to settle for a short-term deal, especially after Alonso agreed to only two years.
Nightengale reported on Bluesky that Bregman is still seeking a long-term contract and has no interest in a short-term deal. Bregman had been rumored to be close to a deal with the Chicago Cubs but the longer he waits to make a decision, the less likely that becomes.
According to Nightengale, Bregman and his agent Scott Boras continue to seek a six-or-seven year deal that will extend into his age-37 season. It will be hard for teams to commit to that especially when they look at the situation the St. Louis Cardinals are currently going through with superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
This should be the moment Boras steps in and gets real with his client. Perhaps there are opportunities out there for Bregman we are unfamiliar with, but from the outside looking in, there have been few connections to the star infielder and a long-term deal.
The best business decision Bregman could make for himself at this point would be to accept a short-term contract that could contain player options (much like Alonso’s contract with the Mets) and go through the process of free agency again in the near future. Instead, Bregman is choosing to stick to his original plan of seeking a long-term deal which is becoming more and more difficult to find.