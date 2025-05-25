Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 ended in heartbreak before it even began

There is nothing more brutal than crashing behind a pace car. Scott McLaughlin felt that on the biggest stage during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. The 2025 edition of the race faced delays due to some unexpected rain, but cars finally started turning laps behind the pace car about 45 minutes later than expected.

With cooler temps in the air and possibly a still somewhat slick track, drivers tried to heat up their tires as the green flag approached. Coming down the front straightaway, the New Zealander was quickly turning left to right to get his tires into a working window, but he put too much movement into them.

McLaughlin's Penske car lost control, whacked the inside front straight wall and jumped through the grass before spinning and coming to a stop inside turn one. His car was immediately noticed to be beyond repair and he hopped out.

Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 ended before it began

McLaughlin, who started on pole in 2024, was in the tenth spot for 2025, but had no chance to advance. The former Supercars champion has quickly ascended to become one of the sport's top competitors.

After getting out of the car, a despondent McLaughlin kneeled own and left his head in his hands for a few moments before leaving the scene.

The seven-time IndyCar winner sounded completely defeated in an interview with FOX, calling it a "rookie" move, apologized to his team and family and determined it to be the "worst day of my life."

It has been a nightmare month of May for Team Penske. McLaughlin was the only Penske car not caught up in a cheating scandal that put teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power in the back of the field.

McLaughlin has been backed by 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, who talked to FOX pre-race about his surprise that a driver of his stature would tap into another champ for advice.